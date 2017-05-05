Trump Signs Cybersecurity Executive Order, Experts Weigh in on the New Draft

The long-waited cybersecurity executive order expected to launch sweeping reviews of the federal government's digital vulnerabilities, was signed today by President Trump. Eric Geller reporting in Politico writes: "The directive is Trump's first major action on cyber policy and sets the stage for the administration's efforts to secure porous federal networks that have been repeatedly infiltrated ... While the White House has yet to publish the finished order ... Cyber specialists who have studied that [early] version said the order breaks little new ground but is vastly improved over early drafts, which omitted input from key government policy specialists. The final version, cyber watchers say, essentially reaffirms the gradually emerging cyber policy path of the past two administrations."
