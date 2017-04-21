Seattle Restores ISP Privacy Rules. Could be First of Many Cities to Defeat FCC's Privacy Roll Back

The city of Seattle this week will move forward with its own plan to restore broadband user privacy rules despite the recent law passed by U.S. Congress, signed by President Trump in April, which gave ISPs the green light to collect customer data. Brandon Macz reporting in the Capital Hill Times: "The Federal Communications Commission in October passed rules that would have required explicit consent from consumers for ISPs to share the data they collect, such as financial, health and browsing history details. Congress passed a law, signed by President Donald Trump on April 3, that overturned those FCC rules before they were set to take effect. Seattle Chief Technology Officer Michael Matt Miller said Mayor Ed Murray asked what power the city has to restore those privacy rules at the city level, which turns out to be allowed under municipal code. ... [Miller says:] 'We have talked to a number of cities that are exploring how they implement protections for their consumers.'"

