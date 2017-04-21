Home / News I have a News Tip

Seattle Restores ISP Privacy Rules. Could be First of Many Cities to Defeat FCC's Privacy Roll Back

  • May 05, 2017 3:37 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 783
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter
Don't miss a thing – sign up for CircleID Weekly Wrap newsletter delivered to your inbox once a week.

The city of Seattle this week will move forward with its own plan to restore broadband user privacy rules despite the recent law passed by U.S. Congress, signed by President Trump in April, which gave ISPs the green light to collect customer data. Brandon Macz reporting in the Capital Hill Times: "The Federal Communications Commission in October passed rules that would have required explicit consent from consumers for ISPs to share the data they collect, such as financial, health and browsing history details. Congress passed a law, signed by President Donald Trump on April 3, that overturned those FCC rules before they were set to take effect. Seattle Chief Technology Officer Michael Matt Miller said Mayor Ed Murray asked what power the city has to restore those privacy rules at the city level, which turns out to be allowed under municipal code. ... [Miller says:] 'We have talked to a number of cities that are exploring how they implement protections for their consumers.'"

Related topics: Access Providers, Broadband, Policy & Regulation, Privacy

 
   

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Jakarta Declaration Calls on Governments to Recognize Legitimacy of Encryption

  • May 04, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Internet Fast Lanes - You May Be Surprised at Who Has Them

  • May 02, 2017
  • Comments: 1

New Chapter Working Groups Open Closed Doors

  • Apr 27, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Don't Make the Internet Safe for Monopolies

  • Apr 24, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Internet for All Now: Legislation That Needs Your Support

  • Apr 21, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

The Economist: Data, the Oil of the Digital Era

  • May 05, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Germany Investigating Legal Grounds to Destroy Servers Used to Carry Out Cyberattacks

  • May 05, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Internet Heavy Weights Staying Out of Net Neutrality Battle

  • May 02, 2017
  • Comments: 0

NSA to Stop Collecting American Emails To and From Overseas

  • Apr 28, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Over 800 Startups Send Letter to Pai: Focus Instead on Policies for Stronger Internet for Everyone

  • Apr 27, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Sponsored Topics

Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 1,494

Boston Ivy Gets Competitive With Its TLDs, Offers Registrars New Wholesale Pricing

With a mission to make its top-level domains available to the broadest market possible, Boston Ivy has permanently reduced its registration, renewal and transfer prices for .Broker, .Forex, .Markets and .Trading. more»

  • By Boston Ivy
  • Views: 2,197

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Leading Internet Associations Strengthen Cooperation

i2Coalition to Present Tucows CEO Elliot Noss With Internet Community Leadership Award

Michele Neylon Appointed Chair Elect of i2Coalition

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2016 Honor Roll

Dyn Weighs In On Whois

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 4,470

Protect Your Privacy - Opt Out of Public DNS Data Collection

Introducing Verisign Public DNS: A Free Recursive DNS Service That Respects Your Privacy

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2015 Honor Roll

Afilias Supports the CrypTech Project - Ambitious Hardware Encryption Effort to Protect User Privacy

IBCA Presentation to ICANN GAC on Protection of Geographic Names in New gTLDs

Domain Name .Africa Faces Hurdles - Q&A with Sophia Bekele

New from Verisign Labs - Measuring Privacy Disclosures in URL Query Strings

Video Interviews from ICANN 50 in London

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 11,321

Neustar to Launch usTLD Stakeholder Council

Verisign Named to the OTA's 2014 Online Trust Honor Roll

Ofcom Benchmarking UK Broadband Performance Welcomed, But Needs Considerable Improvement

DotConnectAfrica Attends Transform Africa 2013 Summit in Rwanda

Comments and Questions by DCA Trust on .Africa at the ICANN-47 Public Forum, Durban SA

View More