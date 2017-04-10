Internet Heavy Weights Staying Out of Net Neutrality Battle

"Some of the biggest names on the internet are trying to stay out of the contentious, public fight over the future of the Obama-era net neutrality rules." Ali Breland reporting in The Hill: "Google and other household names encouraged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to enact the rules in 2015. But now with the regulations on the chopping block, those companies believe the change will have little effect on their bottom line and are trying not to get dragged in. They could face pressure, though, from consumer groups and net neutrality advocates, who see them as crucial allies to saving the rules."
