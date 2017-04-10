Home / News I have a News Tip

Over 800 Startups Send Letter to Pai: Focus Instead on Policies for Stronger Internet for Everyone

  • Apr 27, 2017 9:30 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 547
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter
Don't miss a thing – sign up for CircleID Weekly Wrap newsletter delivered to your inbox once a week.

The coalition led by Engine, Y Combinator, and Techstars, along with over 800 tech startups sent a letter to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai urging him to focus "on policies that would promote a stronger Internet for everyone," rather than dismantling the existing net neutrality framework. On Wednesday, Pai gave a stern speech in Washington about his intent to reverse rules that boosted government regulatory powers over Internet service providers: "this is a fight that we intend to wage." The letter sent to Pai argues: “Without net neutrality, the incumbents who provide access to the Internet would be able to pick winners or losers in the market." ... "We are concerned by reports that you would replace this system with a set of minimum voluntary commitments, which would give a green light for Internet access providers to discriminate in unforeseen ways. Rather than dismantling regulations that allow the startup ecosystem to thrive, we urge you to focus instead on policies that would promote a stronger Internet for everyone." The full letter is posted on the Engine website.

Related topics: Access Providers, Net Neutrality, Policy & Regulation

 
   

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

New Chapter Working Groups Open Closed Doors

  • Apr 27, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Don't Make the Internet Safe for Monopolies

  • Apr 24, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Internet for All Now: Legislation That Needs Your Support

  • Apr 21, 2017
  • Comments: 0

U.S. Pharmaceutical Sector Extending an Outmoded, Dysfunctional Pricing System to Cyberspace

  • Apr 20, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Understand More, Fear Less: Will G20 Be Able to Contribute to an Internet Future with a Human Face?

  • Apr 14, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Fierce Political Battle Expected as FCC Chair Elaborated on Plan to Reverse 'Net Neutrality' Rules

  • Apr 26, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Cuba Getting Faster YouTube Access in Next 24 Hours, Thanks to Deal Signed in December

  • Apr 26, 2017
  • Comments: 2

Canada's Telecom Regulator to Uphold and Strengthen Commitment to Net Neutrality

  • Apr 20, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Internet Association Meets With the FCC In Efforts to Preserve Net-Neutrality Rules

  • Apr 12, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Substantial Majority of Americans Say Local Governments Should Be Able to Build Their Own Broadband

  • Apr 10, 2017
  • Comments: 1
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Sponsored Topics

Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 1,153

Boston Ivy Gets Competitive With Its TLDs, Offers Registrars New Wholesale Pricing

With a mission to make its top-level domains available to the broadest market possible, Boston Ivy has permanently reduced its registration, renewal and transfer prices for .Broker, .Forex, .Markets and .Trading. more»

  • By Boston Ivy
  • Views: 2,004

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Leading Internet Associations Strengthen Cooperation

i2Coalition to Present Tucows CEO Elliot Noss With Internet Community Leadership Award

Michele Neylon Appointed Chair Elect of i2Coalition

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

Dyn Weighs In On Whois

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 4,399

IBCA Presentation to ICANN GAC on Protection of Geographic Names in New gTLDs

Domain Name .Africa Faces Hurdles - Q&A with Sophia Bekele

Video Interviews from ICANN 50 in London

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 11,247

DotConnectAfrica Delegates Attend the Kenya Internet Governance Forum

Neustar to Launch usTLD Stakeholder Council

DotConnectAfrica Attends Transform Africa 2013 Summit in Rwanda

Comments and Questions by DCA Trust on .Africa at the ICANN-47 Public Forum, Durban SA

Dyn Research: CDN Adoption Across Our Customer Base

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 10,177

Neustar Expands Professional Services Offerings for Communications Service Providers

SPECIAL: Updates from the ICANN Meetings in Beijing

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 11,155

Reducing the Risks of BYOD with Nominum's Security Solution

Nominum and IBM Partner Around Big Data

Comments by DCA TRUST on ICANN Multi-Stakeholder Model and DCA's Contribution to ICANN Africa

SPECIAL: Updates from the ICANN Meetings in Toronto

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 16,959
View More