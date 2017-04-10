Over 800 Startups Send Letter to Pai: Focus Instead on Policies for Stronger Internet for Everyone

The coalition led by Engine, Y Combinator, and Techstars, along with over 800 tech startups sent a letter to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai urging him to focus "on policies that would promote a stronger Internet for everyone," rather than dismantling the existing net neutrality framework. On Wednesday, Pai gave a stern speech in Washington about his intent to reverse rules that boosted government regulatory powers over Internet service providers: "this is a fight that we intend to wage." The letter sent to Pai argues: “Without net neutrality, the incumbents who provide access to the Internet would be able to pick winners or losers in the market." ... "We are concerned by reports that you would replace this system with a set of minimum voluntary commitments, which would give a green light for Internet access providers to discriminate in unforeseen ways. Rather than dismantling regulations that allow the startup ecosystem to thrive, we urge you to focus instead on policies that would promote a stronger Internet for everyone." The full letter is posted on the Engine website.
