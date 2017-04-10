Fierce Political Battle Expected as FCC Chair Elaborated on Plan to Reverse 'Net Neutrality' Rules

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai speaking in Washington today, said he wants to reverse rules that boosted government regulatory powers over Internet service providers. "Proponents who fought to get the rules passed said his proposal would set off a fierce political battle over the future of the Internet regulation," reports David Shepardson in Reuters. Ajit Pai ended his speech today stating: "When the FCC rammed through the Title II Order two years ago, I expressed hope that we would look back at that vote 'as an aberration, a temporary deviation from the bipartisan path that ha[d] served us so well.' And I voiced my confidence that the Title II Order's days were already numbered. At the FCC's next meeting on May 18, we will take a significant step towards making that prediction a reality. And later this year, I am confident that we will finish the job. Make no mistake about it: this is a fight that we intend to wage and it is a fight that we are going to win."

