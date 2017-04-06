Cuba Getting Faster YouTube Access in Next 24 Hours, Thanks to Deal Signed in December

In the December of last, Cuba singed a deal with Google to enable faster access to content served via its popular platforms such Gmail and YouTube. Under the deal, Cuba would gain access to a network of local servers called Google Global Cache that would reduce access time for content served via Google-owned sources. Today, Doug Madory, Dyn's Director of Internet Analysis, emailed to report that Google’s (Google Global Cache) GGC nodes have finally gone active in the past 24hrs. "It is a milestone as this is the first time an outside internet company has hosted anything in Cuba. Also, this is the first tangible development from Google's involvement in the country since wiring Kcho’s art studio with free WiFi"
Also pointed out by Madory: If you drop this Cuban IP address [http://190.92.112.12] into your browser, it will redirect you to Google’s homepage. This is one of the IPs ETECSA is using for the GGC service.
Related topics: Access Providers, Web
To post comments, please login or create an account.
|Access Providers
|IPv6
|Broadband
|Law
|Censorship
|Malware
|Cloud Computing
|Mobile
|Cyberattack
|Multilinguism
|Cybercrime
|Net Neutrality
|Cybersquatting
|P2P
|Data Center
|Policy & Regulation
|DNS
|Privacy
|DNS Security
|Regional Registries
|Domain Names
|Registry Services
|Security
|Enum
|Spam
|ICANN
|Telecom
|Intellectual Property
|Top-Level Domains
|Internet Governance
|VoIP
|Internet of Things
|Web
|Internet Protocol
|White Space
|IP Addressing
|Whois
|IPTV
|Wireless
|
DNS SecuritySponsored by
Afilias
|
MobileSponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
|
SecuritySponsored by
Verisign
.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»
With a mission to make its top-level domains available to the broadest market possible, Boston Ivy has permanently reduced its registration, renewal and transfer prices for .Broker, .Forex, .Markets and .Trading. more»
*signed
Unless the deal was lightly burnt…
Correction made. Thank you.