Cuba Getting Faster YouTube Access in Next 24 Hours, Thanks to Deal Signed in December

In the December of last, Cuba singed a deal with Google to enable faster access to content served via its popular platforms such Gmail and YouTube. Under the deal, Cuba would gain access to a network of local servers called Google Global Cache that would reduce access time for content served via Google-owned sources. Today, Doug Madory, Dyn's Director of Internet Analysis, emailed to report that Google’s (Google Global Cache) GGC nodes have finally gone active in the past 24hrs. "It is a milestone as this is the first time an outside internet company has hosted anything in Cuba. Also, this is the first tangible development from Google's involvement in the country since wiring Kcho’s art studio with free WiFi"

Also pointed out by Madory: If you drop this Cuban IP address [http://190.92.112.12] into your browser, it will redirect you to Google’s homepage. This is one of the IPs ETECSA is using for the GGC service.

