Denmark Says Russia Has Been Hacking Its Defense Ministry for Past Two Years

According to a new report by the Danish government's Center for Cybersecurity, hackers have breached email accounts and servers at both the Defense Ministry and the Foreign Ministry in 2015 and 2016. Neil MacFarquhar from the New York Times reports: "Although the report, made public on Sunday, did not name Russia, Defense Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen blamed Moscow in his remarks to the Danish news media. ... 'This is part of a continuing war from the Russian side in this field, where we are seeing a very aggressive Russia. The hacked emails don't contain military secrets, but it is of course serious.' ... The Kremlin on Monday denied accusations."

