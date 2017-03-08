Home / News I have a News Tip

Study Finds $9.8B Opportunity In Universal Acceptance of All New Generic and Internationalized TLDs

  • Apr 11, 2017 2:33 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 377
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter
Don't miss a thing – sign up for CircleID Weekly Wrap newsletter delivered to your inbox once a week.
Proportion of Internet users, website and native language speakers / Analysysy Mason paper

Report from a new study by Analysys Mason, commissioned by the Universal Acceptance Steering Group (UASG), says there is a potential USD $9.8 billion growth opportunity in online revenue through a routine update to Internet systems, including those for speakers of languages that do not use the English script. "The Domain Name System (DNS) has expanded dramatically and now includes more than 1,200 gTLDs. Many of those top-level domains are longer than the legacy three-character domain name (e.g. .com, .edu and .org) or are in non-Latin based scripts (such as Chinese, Arabic or Cyrillic). ... [A]lthough many online systems do not recognize these domain names as valid. For example, problems may arise when a user enters a domain name or related email address into an online form on a website and it is rejected. When this happens, it not only frustrates the user and reduces the opportunities for the organization to win a new customer, but it also lessens the cultural, social and economic benefits made possible by the Internet."

Ram Mohan, Chair of UASG: "To excel in the long run, organizations should seize the opportunity — and responsibility — to ensure that their systems work with the common infrastructure of the Internet — the domain name system. Universal Acceptance unlocks a significant economic opportunity and provides a gateway to the next billion Internet users by ensuring a consistent and positive experience for Internet users globally. Additionally, governments and NGOs will be better able to serve their citizens and constituencies if they adopt Universal Acceptance."

Research estimates that support for Internationalized Domain Names could bring 17 million new users online. These include users whose lack of local language services was previously a barrier to a complete online experience. "The report's estimate is based on the examination of just five major languages and language groups that would benefit from IDNs because they use non-Latin scripts (Russian, Chinese, Arabic, Vietnamese and Indic language groups) and the proportion of non-Internet users for whom a lack of local language services is a barrier. The research shows that online spending from these new IDN users could start at USD 6.2 billion per year."

Potential increased revenues from existing gTLD users: "According to one study, 13 percent of websites reject new domain names with more than three letters — when a simple update of these websites (effectively a "bug fix") could increase online revenues by USD 3.6 billion per year as a result of Universal Acceptance."

Andrew Kloeden, Principal at Analysys Mason: "Our analysis shows that the main impediment to Universal Acceptance is a lack of awareness of the issue, rather than any technical challenges. This is not a heavy lift. The efforts required by software and application owners to implement UA are not particularly onerous; in fact most companies treat UA issues simply as ‘bug fixes.’"

Related topics: DNS, Email, Top-Level Domains, Web

 
   

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Encryption and Securing Our Digital Economy

  • Apr 07, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Studying .BRAND New gTLDs

  • Mar 29, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Loudmouths Wanted for ICANN WHOIS Replacement Work

  • Mar 24, 2017
  • Comments: 10

How Long Does a URS Case Take?

  • Mar 23, 2017
  • Comments: 0

ICANN Complaint System Easily Gamed

  • Mar 14, 2017
  • Comments: 41
View More

Related News

Operator of .feedback Says Breach Cured, Threatens MarkMonitor for Disclosure of Confidential Info

  • Apr 07, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Twitter Files Lawsuit Against U.S. Government Over National Security Data

  • Apr 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Owner of .Feedback in Breach of Registry Agreement, Rules ICANN

  • Mar 22, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Dark Web Reported to Have Shrunk by 85% Since Freedom Hosting II Downfall

  • Mar 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Big Price Increases Needed to Keep New gTLDs Alive, Says Uniregistry CEO

  • Mar 08, 2017
  • Comments: 13
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Sponsored Topics

Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
View All Topics

Promoted Post

Boston Ivy Gets Competitive With Its TLDs, Offers Registrars New Wholesale Pricing

With a mission to make its top-level domains available to the broadest market possible, Boston Ivy has permanently reduced its registration, renewal and transfer prices for .Broker, .Forex, .Markets and .Trading. more»

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

5 Afilias Top Level Domains Now Licensed for Sale in China

Radix Announces Largest New gTLD Sale with Casino.Online

2016 Year in Review: The Trending Keywords in .COM and .NET Domain Registrations

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 329.3 Million, 2.3 Million Growth in Last Quarter of 2016

DeviceAtlas' Deep Device Intelligence Now Addresses Native App Environment

A Look at How the New .SPACE TLD Has Performed Over the Past 2 Years

Neustar to be Acquired by Private Investment Group Led by Golden Gate Capital

Startup League Reports from WebSummit, Lisbon

.SPACE Becomes the Choice of the First Ever Space Nation Asgardia

Government Guidance for Email Authentication Has Arrived in USA and UK

ValiMail Raises $12M for Its Email Authentication Service

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

Why .com is the Venture Capital Community's Power Player

The .cancerresearch TLD: Search for Cure Drives Digital Innovation

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Radix Launches Startup League at TechCrunch

Celebrating One Year of .online

Verisign Releases Q2 2016 DDoS Trends Report - Layer 7 DDoS Attacks a Growing Trend

LogicBoxes Launches the New Elite Reseller Program

Miss.Africa Announces 2016, Round II Seed Funding Tech Initiative for Women in Africa

View More