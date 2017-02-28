Home / News I have a News Tip

Verisign Given Approval to Restrict .COM and .NET Domains In Various Countries

  • Mar 07, 2017 6:54 AM PST
By CircleID Reporter

"Verisign has been given approval to start restricting who can and cannot register .com and .net domain names in various countries." Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite: "Customers of Chinese registrars are the first to be affected by the change to the registry's back-end system, which was made last year. ICANN last week gave Verisign a 'free to deploy' notice for a new 'Verification Code Extension' system that enables the company to stop domains registered via selected registrars from resolving unless the registrant's identity has been verified and the name is not on China's banned list."

Related topics: Domain Names, Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation, Top-Level Domains

 
   
Comments

