Verisign Given Approval to Restrict .COM and .NET Domains In Various Countries

"Verisign has been given approval to start restricting who can and cannot register .com and .net domain names in various countries." Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite: "Customers of Chinese registrars are the first to be affected by the change to the registry's back-end system, which was made last year. ICANN last week gave Verisign a 'free to deploy' notice for a new 'Verification Code Extension' system that enables the company to stop domains registered via selected registrars from resolving unless the registrant's identity has been verified and the name is not on China's banned list."

