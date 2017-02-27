Home / Blogs

ICANN Can Help China Secure Cyberspace

  • Mar 07, 2017 6:35 AM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 591
Print Comment
By Gregory Francis
Gregory Francis

Before the righteous too much deride the "International Strategy of Cooperation on Cyberspace" emanating from China's cooperative one-party state, consider what progress it represents: a policy document that begins with principles, speaks often of cooperation, and clearly details the bilateral and multilateral approaches the country intends. By any measure, this is good practice from a keystone of the international system. And it offers a gift to those who would wish the Internet to be governed otherwise.

The Principle of Alarmism

The worst news always grabs the headlines, and China's strategy has already elicited some lamentations about the end being near. There are certainly some frothy propositions in the Chinese policy: that the UN "establish basic principles for states and other actors to regulate their behaviour..." (all the world's a stage), matter-of-fact if indiscriminate prevention of "terrorists from using the Internet to spread extremist ideology" (who are you labelling a terrorist?) and even some alarmingly anarchic calls for "all-dimensional and multi-tiered governance" that echo noisy Red Guards on the trail of the Four Olds. But China's Strategy should not be confused with a forecast, and in publishing it openly rather than pursuing it by stealth the Chinese have given the multistakeholder community a basis from which to negotiate.

When in Difficult Country, Do Not Encamp

The solution to defending the multistakeholder model is clearly not to close ranks and defend the status quo. The Strategy foretells action along too many axes of influence for such a defensive posture to succeed. But it also suggests some very clear paths that, with a little adjustment, should be able to galvanize the multistakeholder community. An inexhaustive set of points of this stripe include:

(1) the UN playing a leading role in coordinating positions of various parties and building international consensus, (2) Enhanced… cooperation among all stakeholders including governments, international organizations, Internet companies, technological communities, non-governmental institutions and citizens (3) establish[ing] basic principles for states… to regulate their behaviour… in cyberspace, and (4) institutional reform of the [IGF] to enable it to play a greater role in Internet governance, strengthen its decision making capacity, secure steady funding...

These are not so much the cymbal cracks announcing Armageddon but policies that, one way or another, have been either embraced or been at the back of the multistakeholder community's mind for some time. And they provide wide and fertile common ground. The task at hand is, therefore, to charge at the Chinese position and, using their clear interest, energy and funding, to drive adjustments that make sense, and to negotiate, using all those many voices the Chinese seek to engage, the worst elements of their Strategy into the ground. One immediate risk is the ever-plodding pace at which governments respond — especially those whose senior officials remain as yet largely unidentified — and the omni-focussed (if right-thinking) reaction of industry, civil society, and pre-existing international organizations such as ICANN.

Yes, I CANN

But where governments may sometimes be plodding, the rest can be more nimble. ICANN 58 will offer a forum of Scandinavian rationality for discussion around how to respond to the Chinese Strategy, and how ICANN, its principal subject, can be further strengthened and still more convincingly transmogrified into the international organization of which the current incarnation is perhaps only Version 2. For the many participants, weary as they might be from these bruising years just past, and deservedly self-congratulatory over a (still!) smooth IANA transition, there can be no rest. China has laid out some clear ideas, and the unruly ICANN community will need to agree on some concrete responses if they are to keep their party going.

By Gregory Francis, Managing Director at Access Partnership

Related topics: ICANN, Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation

 
   
WEEKLY WRAP — Get CircleID's Weekly Summary Report by Email:
Print Comment

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Three Layers of China's International Strategy on Cyberspace

  • Mar 07, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Healthy Domains Revisited: The Pharmaceutical Industry

  • Mar 03, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Notice, Takedown, Borders, and Scale

  • Mar 01, 2017
  • Comments: 4

Digital Geneva Convention: Multilateral Treaty, Multistakeholder Implementation

  • Mar 01, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Blockchain of Things Goes Global at ITU-T Dubai Meeting

  • Feb 27, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Verisign Given Approval to Restrict .COM and .NET Domains In Various Countries

  • Mar 07, 2017
  • Comments: 0

China Releases Strategy on Cyberspace Cooperation

  • Mar 03, 2017
  • Comments: 0

FCC Blocks Stricter Broadband Privacy Rules

  • Mar 02, 2017
  • Comments: 0

New Cybersecurity Regulations in New York Go Into Effect

  • Feb 28, 2017
  • Comments: 0

ICANN Drifting Toward Online Content Regulation, Says Law Professor

  • Feb 28, 2017
  • Comments: 1
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

i2Coalition to Present Tucows CEO Elliot Noss With Internet Community Leadership Award

Michele Neylon Appointed Chair Elect of i2Coalition

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Afilias Chairman Jonathan Robinson Wins ICANN's 2016 Leadership Award at ICANN 57

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

Domain Management Handbook from MarkMonitor

US Court Grants DCA Trust's Motion for Preliminary Injunction on .Africa gTLD

United States Court Has Granted an Interim Relief for DCA Trust on .Africa gTLD

Dyn Weighs In On Whois

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 3,954

Season's Greetings - 2015 End of Year Message from DotConnectAfrica

"The Market Has No Morality" Sophia Bekele Speaks on Business Ethics and Accountability

Dyn Comments on ICG Proposal for IANA Transition

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 5,438

Independent Review Panel Favored DotConnectAfrica Trust Against ICANN Ruling Over .Africa Domain

TLD Security, Spec 11 and Business Implications

ICANN Business Constituency Elects Elisa Cooper of MarkMonitor as Chair

ICANN's Registry Audits Begin Next Week. Are You Prepared?

DotConnectAfrica on "CONNECTing the Dots: Options for Future Action" at UNESCO, Paris

IBCA Presentation to ICANN GAC on Protection of Geographic Names in New gTLDs

Season's Greetings - 2014 End of Year Message from DotConnectAfrica

Domain Name .Africa Faces Hurdles - Q&A with Sophia Bekele

View More

Sponsored Topics

Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
View All Topics