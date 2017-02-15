Home / Blogs

Where Do You Start to Mitigate the Latest Destruction-Motivated Cyber Threats?

  • Feb 28, 2017 11:58 AM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 640
Print Comment
By Khaled Fattal
Khaled Fattal

With traditional cyber strategies failing businesses and governments daily, and the rise of a new breed of destruction-motivated Poli-Cyber terrorism threatening "Survivability", what are top decision makers to do next?

There is a global paradigm change in the cyber and non-cyber threat landscape, and to address it the industry has to offer innovative solutions.

The MLi Group is embarking on international road shows of our Thought Leadership Decision Maker Symposium (TL-DMS) and Private Briefings (PB), titled: "CyberSecurity is No longer the Keyword – Survivability is"

More information on Synopsis, locations, dates, and formats are below and at our website.

The road shows will take place in several regions around the world in Q2 and Q3, 2017, and onwards. Some dates and locations are already confirmed, others are being finalized with local and international partners.

Proposals for strategic partnerships on these MLi Group Thought Leadership activities are welcome. Also for more information on attending, speaking and hosting opportunities of additional events in other locations, email us your Expression of Interest (EOI) to EOI@MLiGrp.com.

The regions, target cities, and dates below for 2017 are updated frequently and include Private Briefings that will not be publicly announced.

  • Middle East: April – May (Gulf region: Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi)
  • UK & Europe: (On-going basis, bi-monthly in London and other European cities)
  • USA: Late Q2 onwards (West coast: SF, LA, Seattle. East Coast: Washington DC, NY, Boston, Chicago).
  • Asia: (cities and dates under consideration for Q3 & Q4).

These TL-DMS and PB are similar in theme and format to those recently organized by MLi and hosted by MLi and our partners such as:

For more information and Synopsis click here to visit our TL-DMS & PB web page. For any other inquiry please email us at EOI@MLiGrp.com.

By Khaled Fattal, Group Chairman, The Multilingual Internet Group. More blog posts from Khaled Fattal can also be read here.

Related topics: Cyberattack, Security

 
   
WEEKLY WRAP — Get CircleID's Weekly Summary Report by Email:
Print Comment

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

So Long, Farewell: The Worst DDoS Attacks of 2016

  • Feb 28, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Reaction: Do We Really Need a New Internet?

  • Feb 20, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Bug Bounty Programs: Are You Ready? (Part 3)

  • Feb 20, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Mitigating the Increasing Risks of an Insecure Internet of Things

  • Feb 18, 2017
  • Comments: 0

We Urgently Need a New Internet

  • Feb 15, 2017
  • Comments: 6
View More

Related News

New Cybersecurity Regulations in New York Go Into Effect

  • Feb 28, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Security Researchers Announce First SHA-1 Collision, Confirming Fears About Its Vulnerabilities

  • Feb 23, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Hacked ICANN Data Still Selling on Black Market Years After Breach

  • Feb 22, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Interpol's Michael Moran Receives 2017 M3AAWG Litynski Award

  • Feb 22, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Deloitte: DDoS Attacks to Enter Terabit Era in 2017

  • Feb 22, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Verisign Releases Q4 2016 DDoS Trends Report: 167% Increase in Average Peak Attack from 2015 to 2016

Verisign Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report: User Datagram Protocol (UDP) Flood Attacks Continue to Dominate

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Government Guidance for Email Authentication Has Arrived in USA and UK

ValiMail Raises $12M for Its Email Authentication Service

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

Defending Against Layer 7 DDoS Attacks

Understanding the Risks of the Dark Web

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Verisign Releases Q2 2016 DDoS Trends Report - Layer 7 DDoS Attacks a Growing Trend

How Savvy DDoS Attackers Are Using DNSSEC Against Us

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

MarkMonitor Partners with CYREN to Deepen Visibility into Global Phishing Attacks

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2016 Honor Roll

Verisign Q1 2016 DDoS Trends: Attack Activity Increases 111 Percent Year Over Year

Is Your TLD Threat Mitigation Strategy up to Scratch?

i2Coalition to Host First Ever Smarter Internet Forum

Encrypting Inbound and Outbound Email Connections with PowerMTA

Resilient Cybersecurity: Dealing with On-Premise, Cloud-Based and Hybrid Security Complexities

Verisign Releases Q4 2015 DDoS Trends - DDoS Attack Activity Increasing by 85% Year Over Year

View More

Sponsored Topics

Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
View All Topics