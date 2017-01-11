Home / Blogs

Two Approaches to Routers in Space: SpaceX and OneWeb

  • Feb 27, 2017 7:28 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 679
Print Comment
By Larry Press
Larry Press

"OneWeb, emboldened by the oversubscribed $1.2 billion Softbank-led investment gained in December, is on the verge of adding another 2,000 satellites to its previously proposed constellation of several hundred satellites."
SpaceNews / Feb 24, 2017Two companies hope to revolutionize the Internet by providing global connectivity using constellations of low-earth orbit satellites — Elon Musk's SpaceX and Greg Wyler's OneWeb. It seems that SpaceX gets a lot more publicity than OneWeb, but both are formidable.

They have the same goal, but their organizations are dissimilar. SpaceX is integrated — building the rockets, satellites and ground stations themselves — while OneWeb has a number of collaborators and investors, including Bharti Enterprises, Coca-Cola, Intelsat, Hughes, Totalplay Telecommunications, Virgin Galactic and Softbank.

One strategic investor, Softbank, invested $1.2 billion last December and was given a board seat. OneWeb says they have now raised enough capital to finance the remainder of the project with loans.

OneWeb had planned to build 900 satellites and initially launch 648, but Wyler says Softbank has encouraged them to be more aggressive and he is considering adding an additional 1,972 satellites. Doing so would dramatically increase the total capacity of the system. Regardless, their goal is to connect every school by 2022 and "fully bridge the digital divide" by 2027.

Critics of the SpaceX and OneWeb projects argue that they will not be able to compete with terrestrial wireless and they also run the risk of causing "space junk" collisions in low-earth orbit. Others counter that it will be decades before ubiquitous, high-speed wireless connectivity reaches the majority of the people on Earth and the odds of such collisions are very small at such high altitudes.

(Teledesic, a similar project, failed in the 1990s, but launch and communication technology have improved dramatically since that time and Internet connectivity has become much more valuable).

What if one of these companies succeeds and the other fails? That would leave the winner with a monopoly in much of the rural and developing world. It is even conceivable that they could compete effectively with terrestrial ISPs — in access or backbone networks. Would global ISPs require unique regulation and, if so, what should it be and who has the power to do it?

I'm not smart enough to answer the critics who raise difficult questions, but I hope SpaceX and OneWeb both succeed — competing global ISPs would be of great value to mankind.

By Larry Press, Professor of Information Systems at California State University. More blog posts from Larry Press can also be read here.

Related topics: Access Providers

 
   
WEEKLY WRAP — Get CircleID's Weekly Summary Report by Email:
Print Comment

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

There Is No Cuban Home Internet Plan - And That's Good News

  • Feb 25, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Do-It-Yourself Rural Fiber

  • Feb 14, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Notes from NANOG 69

  • Feb 12, 2017
  • Comments: 0

NFV Orchestration Without Network Visibility: OS MANO Needs Operational Improvements

  • Feb 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Do-It-Yourself Rural Fiber

  • Jan 31, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

FCC Rolls Back Net Neutrality Transparency Rules for Smaller ISPs

  • Feb 23, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Report on Why Cameroon Has Blocked the Internet

  • Feb 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Iraq Shuts Down Internet Once Again to Combat Cheating

  • Feb 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Report Looks at Humanitarian Futures for Messaging Apps

  • Feb 01, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Alphabet Shuts Down Its Solar-Powered Internet Drone Program

  • Jan 11, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

DotConnectAfrica Attends Transform Africa 2013 Summit in Rwanda

Dyn Research: CDN Adoption Across Our Customer Base

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 9,730

Neustar Expands Professional Services Offerings for Communications Service Providers

Reducing the Risks of BYOD with Nominum's Security Solution

Nominum and IBM Partner Around Big Data

Virgin Media Selects Nominum to Support London Underground WiFi Roll-out

How Secure is Your Mobile Network? And Does It Even Matter? (Webinar)

Nominum Survey of World's Leading ISPs Shows Nearly 60% of ISPs Plan to Roll-Out IPv6 by End of 2012

Nominum Launches Comprehensive Suite of DNS-Based Security Solutions for Russian Service Providers

Nominum Sets New Record for Network Speed and Efficiency

Implementing a Cyber-Security Code of Conduct: Real-Life Lessons From Australia (Webinar)

Australian ISP iiNet selects ARI Registry Services to Help It Apply for and Operate .iinet TLD

Nominum Launches World's First Purpose-Built Suite of DNS‐Based Solutions for Mobile Operators

Breaking the DNS: Another Look at How SOPA Could Be Destructive

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 10,618

eComm 2009: Discussions on Restructuring Global Telecoms

Ben Scott and Free Press in the Network Age

Supernova Interview: David Isenberg

Wendy Seltzer Interview: How Law Impacts the Network Age

Jon Peha, Chief Technologist, FCC, on the National Broadband Plan

View More

Sponsored Topics

Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
View All Topics