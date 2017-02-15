Robert Cannon writes: Over the past year, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration in the Department of Commerce has convened a series of meetings and sought feedback on the policy implications of the Internet of Things. In January, prior to the administration transition, NTIA released a draft working paper Fostering the Advancement of the Internet of Things (also reported here on CircleID). It is unclear how agency work released in January might survive the transition. However, indicating that NTIA's IoT paper is still viable, NTIA under the new administration released a notice extending the comment period on the draft. Comments will now be accepted until March 13, 2017.

