U.S. Department of Commerce Issues IoT Advancement Guidelines

  • Jan 12, 2017 12:28 PM PST
By CircleID Reporter

Green Paper: Fostering the Advancement of the Internet of Things - January 12, 2017The Department of Commerce issues a green paper outlining guiding principles and ways to support the advancement of the Internet of Things (IoT). "The report, developed by the Department's Internet Policy Task Force and Digital Economy Leadership Team, finds that the increased scale, scope and stakes of the Internet of Things will lead to opportunities and challenges that are qualitatively different than prior technological advances."

The paper offers feedback on the April 2016 Request for Comment as well as a workshop that was hosted by the Department in September 2016. Included in the paper are four principles for guiding the Department's future IoT activities:

— The Department will lead efforts to ensure the IoT environment is inclusive and widely accessible to consumers, workers, and businesses;

— The Department will recommend policy and take action to support a stable, secure and trustworthy IoT environment;

— The Department will advocate for and defend a globally connected, open and interoperable IoT environment built upon industry-driven, consensus-based standards; and

— The Department will encourage IoT growth and innovation by expanding markets and reducing barriers to entry, and by convening stakeholders to address public policy challenges.

Related topics: Internet Governance, Internet of Things, Policy & Regulation

 
   
Comments

