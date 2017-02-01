Security Expert Bruce Schneier Calls for Creation of New Government Agency for IoT Regulation

During a talk at the RSA Conference, security expert Bruce Schneier called for the creation of a new government agency that focuses on internet of things regulation, arguing that "the risks are too great, and the stakes are too high" to do nothing. Rob Wright reporting in TechTarget: "During a wide-ranging talk on internet of things regulation and security at RSA Conference 2017, Schneier, CTO of IBM Resilient, made the case that government intervention is needed to address threats such as the Mirai botnet. He described IoT security as a unique problem because manufacturers have produced many devices that are inherently insecure and cannot be effectively patched, and IoT malware has little impact on the actual devices. Because compromised devices are used to attack third parties ... there is little incentive on the part of the users and device manufacturers to act."

Related topics: Internet Governance, Internet of Things, Policy & Regulation, Security