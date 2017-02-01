Home / News I have a News Tip

Security Expert Bruce Schneier Calls for Creation of New Government Agency for IoT Regulation

  • Feb 15, 2017 3:33 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 714
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

During a talk at the RSA Conference, security expert Bruce Schneier called for the creation of a new government agency that focuses on internet of things regulation, arguing that "the risks are too great, and the stakes are too high" to do nothing. Rob Wright reporting in TechTarget: "During a wide-ranging talk on internet of things regulation and security at RSA Conference 2017, Schneier, CTO of IBM Resilient, made the case that government intervention is needed to address threats such as the Mirai botnet. He described IoT security as a unique problem because manufacturers have produced many devices that are inherently insecure and cannot be effectively patched, and IoT malware has little impact on the actual devices. Because compromised devices are used to attack third parties ... there is little incentive on the part of the users and device manufacturers to act."

Related topics: Internet Governance, Internet of Things, Policy & Regulation, Security

 
   
WEEKLY WRAP — Get CircleID's Weekly Summary Report by Email:
Print Comment

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

We Urgently Need a New Internet

  • Feb 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Narcotics Traffic Is Not Part of a Healthy Domain System

  • Feb 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Let's Face Facts: We Need a New Industrial Internet

  • Feb 14, 2017
  • Comments: 2

Blocking a DDoS Upstream

  • Feb 14, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Healthy Domains Initiative Isn't Healthy for the Internet

  • Feb 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Microsoft's Brad Smith Calls for a 'Digital Geneva Convention' to Protect Civilians

  • Feb 14, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Report on Why Cameroon Has Blocked the Internet

  • Feb 08, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Iraq Shuts Down Internet Once Again to Combat Cheating

  • Feb 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0

FCC Ends Inquires Into "Zero Rating" Programs

  • Feb 03, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Canada's Privacy Commissioner Asked to Investigate Trump's Cancelation of Privacy Rules

  • Feb 01, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Verisign Releases Q4 2016 DDoS Trends Report: 167% Increase in Average Peak Attack from 2015 to 2016

Michele Neylon Appointed Chair Elect of i2Coalition

Neustar to be Acquired by Private Investment Group Led by Golden Gate Capital

Verisign Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report: User Datagram Protocol (UDP) Flood Attacks Continue to Dominate

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Government Guidance for Email Authentication Has Arrived in USA and UK

ValiMail Raises $12M for Its Email Authentication Service

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

Defending Against Layer 7 DDoS Attacks

Understanding the Risks of the Dark Web

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Verisign Releases Q2 2016 DDoS Trends Report - Layer 7 DDoS Attacks a Growing Trend

How Savvy DDoS Attackers Are Using DNSSEC Against Us

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

MarkMonitor Partners with CYREN to Deepen Visibility into Global Phishing Attacks

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2016 Honor Roll

Verisign Q1 2016 DDoS Trends: Attack Activity Increases 111 Percent Year Over Year

Is Your TLD Threat Mitigation Strategy up to Scratch?

i2Coalition to Host First Ever Smarter Internet Forum

View More

Sponsored Topics

Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
View All Topics