Blocking a DDoS Upstream

In the first post on DDoS, I considered some mechanisms to disperse an attack across multiple edges (I actually plan to return to this topic with further thoughts in a future post). The second post considered some of the ways you can scrub DDoS traffic. This post is going to complete the basic lineup of reacting to DDoS attacks by considering how to block an attack before it hits your network — upstream.

The key technology in play here is flowspec, a mechanism that can be used to carry packet level filter rules in BGP. The general idea is this — you send a set of specially formatted communities to your provider, who then automagically uses those communities to create filters at the inbound side of your link to the 'net. There are two parts to the flowspec encoding, as outlined in RFC5575bis, the match rule and the action rule. The match rule is encoded as shown below:

There are a wide range of conditions you can match on. The source and destination addresses are pretty straight forward. For the IP protocol and port numbers, the operator sub-TLVs allow you to specify a set of conditions to match on, and whether to AND the conditions (all conditions must match) or OR the conditions (any condition in the list may match). Ranges of ports, greater than, less than, greater than or equal to, less than or equal to, and equal to are all supported. Fragments, TCP header flags, and a number of other header information can be matched on, as well.

Once the traffic is matched, what do you do with it? There are a number of rules, including:

Controlling the traffic rate in either bytes per second or packets per second

Redirect the traffic to a VRF

Mark the traffic with a particular DSCP bit

Filter the traffic

If you think this must be complicated to encode, you are right. That's why most implementations allow you to set pretty simple rules, and handle all the encoding bits for you. Given flowspec encoding, you should just be able to detect the attack, set some simple rules in BGP, send the right "stuff" to your provider, and watch the DDoS go away. ...right… If you have been in network engineering since longer than "I started yesterday," you should know by now that nothing is ever that simple.

If you don't see a tradeoff, you haven't looked hard enough.

First, from a provider's perspective, flowspec is an entirely new attack surface. You cannot let your customer just send you whatever flowspec rules they like. For instance, what if your customer sends you a flowspec rule that blocks traffic to one of your DNS servers? Or, perhaps, to one of their competitors? Or even to their own BGP session? Most providers, to prevent these types of problems, will only apply any flowspec initiated rules to the port that connects to your network directly. This protects the link between your network and the provider, but there is little way to prevent abuse if the provider allows these flowspec rules to be implemented deeper in their network.

Second, filtering costs money. This might not be obvious at a single link scale, but when you start considering how to filter multiple gigabits of traffic based on deep packet inspection sorts of rules — particularly given the ability to combine a number of rules in a single flowspec filter rule — filtering requires a lot of resources during the actual packet switching process. There is a limited number of such resources on any given packet processing engine (ASIC), and a lot of customers who are likely going to want to filter. Since filtering costs the provider money, they are most likely going to charge for flowspec, limit which customers can send them flowspec rules (generally grounded in the provider's perception of the customer's cluefulness), and even limit the number of flowspec rules that can be implemented at any given time.

There is plenty of further reading out there on configuring and using flowspec, and it is likely you will see changes in the way flowspec is encoded in the future. Some great places to start are:

One final thought as I finish this post off. You should not just rely on technical tools to block a DDoS attack upstream. If you can figure out where the DDoS is coming from, or track it down to a small set of source autonomous systems, you should find some way to contact the operator of the AS and let them know about the DDoS attack. This is something Mara and I will be covering in an upcoming webinar over at ipspace.net — watch for more information on this as we move through the summer.

By Russ White, Network Architect at LinkedIn

