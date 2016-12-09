Home / Blogs

Swiss Sanctuary for "International Organization Refugees"

  • Jan 31, 2017 4:58 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 474
Print Comment
By Anthony Rutkowski
Anthony Rutkowski

Over the past year as the impending doom of a potential Trump installation in the U.S. WhiteHouse pervaded the international organization community, my former chief-of-staff at the ITU found consolation in Swiss history. Now retired with his wife formerly with the World Health Organization in the mountains near the tranquil Canton Vaud municipality of Château-d'Oex, he pointed his old friends to its heritage site.

A hundred years ago, what was a tiny village undertook a signature characteristic of Switzerland — offering its part in caring for the 68,000 wounded and sick soldiers from World War I. The exhibition was made living by an outreach effort to identify people's lives that were subsequently affected by the refugees that had been taken in by the local Swiss. The author Ernest Hemmingway also captured those times in his book A Farewell to Arms.

Over the past week, as the effect of Trump's egregious Muslim ban wreaked havoc worldwide, the same Swissinfo site has hosted information about a new Swiss generation providing refuge to the stranded people and families. Serving as a kind of global refuge is literally sewn into the fabric of the Swiss nation as the symbol of another international organization trampled by Trump — the International Committee of the Red Cross — by its founder Henry Dunant. It is an inversion of the Swiss flag. Even today, a Swiss boat crossing over to France on the waters of Lac Leman, celebrates the heritage of sanctuary with the symbols embedded in the parquet floors.

That national mindset is also reflected in Swiss Federal law that facilitates the creation and maintenance of international organizations of all kinds in the country. The Geneva phone book is filled with hundreds, and their names adorn the mailboxes of countless offices along the streets. Numerous international organizations today are effectively shut out convening in the United States by Trump's actions for the indefinite future. They cannot meet there because their members resident or born in the Muslim nations can no longer enter the U.S. Many organizations also seek to honor the international conventions, including the Cybercrime Convention Additional Protocol that ban Trump's xenophobic pronouncements and actions — much as South Africa was shunned during the Apartheid era.

It seems appropriate in these trying times for the international community including international organization officials and the many U.S. Foreign Service Officers who opposed Trump to call upon the Swiss Federal authorities and the officials at the Canton de Genève to provide sanctuary for the many international organizations that can no longer meet in the U.S. That sanctuary can take the form of providing meeting space and funding for the existing international organization secretariats in Switzerland providing "organization refugee" support services. Those organizations may even decide to settle there — which has made Switzerland stronger and more prosperous in the past.

In many cases, there is already an established affinity with existing organizations based in Geneva. For example, the International Telecommunication Union could offer its facilities and support services to numerous international technical ICT, Internet, and IoT organizations. There are countless UN and specialized agency penumbra clusters of industries and professionals in the medical, legal, metrological, and economic fields that could be hosted. It would be wonderful way for Switzerland to reinvent the role it played a hundred years ago in another foolish war instigated by uncaring, narcissistic leaders and for the international community to find common comfort paving the way for a better future together in a place that welcomes them.

By Anthony Rutkowski, Principal, Netmagic Associates LLC

Related topics: Internet Governance

 
   
WEEKLY WRAP — Get CircleID's Weekly Summary Report by Email:
Print Comment

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Must IETF, ICANN Stop Meeting in the U.S.?

  • Jan 30, 2017
  • Comments: 1

The International Telecommunication Union and the Trump Administration

  • Jan 25, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Luddites of the 21st Century Unite, Revisited

  • Jan 25, 2017
  • Comments: 0

FAKE45: Trump Administration Illegitimacy Under International Law

  • Jan 22, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Help Us Answer: What Will the Internet Look Like in 10 Years?

  • Jan 19, 2017
  • Comments: 2
View More

Related News

U.S. Department of Commerce Issues IoT Advancement Guidelines

  • Jan 12, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Over 50 Internet Shutdowns Reported in 2016

  • Jan 03, 2017
  • Comments: 0

China Says It Will Use All Means, Including Military, to Ensure Online Security

  • Dec 27, 2016
  • Comments: 0

China Shuts Down Thousands of Websites for 'Harmful', Obscene Content

  • Dec 15, 2016
  • Comments: 0

Internet Governance Forum Puts the Spotlight on Trade Agreements

  • Dec 09, 2016
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Michele Neylon Appointed Chair Elect of i2Coalition

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Season's Greetings - 2015 End of Year Message from DotConnectAfrica

"The Market Has No Morality" Sophia Bekele Speaks on Business Ethics and Accountability

Dyn Comments on ICG Proposal for IANA Transition

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 5,175

DotConnectAfrica on "CONNECTing the Dots: Options for Future Action" at UNESCO, Paris

IBCA Presentation to ICANN GAC on Protection of Geographic Names in New gTLDs

Season's Greetings - 2014 End of Year Message from DotConnectAfrica

Domain Name .Africa Faces Hurdles - Q&A with Sophia Bekele

Afilias Director Wins ICANN's 2014 Leadership Award

DotConnectAfrica Contributes at the 9th IGF in Istanbul, Turkey

Video Interviews from ICANN 50 in London

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 10,562

ICANN London Recap Webinar

DotConnectAfrica Delegates Attend the Kenya Internet Governance Forum

Sophia Bekele Weighs in on Obama's August US-Africa Leader Summit at the NYF Africa

DotConnectAfrica's Expert Selected to Attend the Hague Institute of Global Justice

DotConnectAfrica Delegates Attend the KHRC Internet & Human Rights Breakfast Roundtable in Nairobi

Internet Business Council for Africa Participates at the EU-Africa 2014 Business Forum, Brussels

DotConnectAfrica Statement Regarding NTIA's Intent to Transition Key Internet Domain Name Function

Afilias Joins Internet Technical Leaders in Welcoming IANA Globalization Progress

View More

Sponsored Topics

Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Port25

Email

Sponsored by
Port25
Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
View All Topics