US Law-Enforcement Agencies Reported to be at Risk in Foreign-Owned Buildings

"US law-enforcement agencies are at risk of being spied on and hacked because some of their field offices are located in foreign-owned buildings without even knowing it." Sophie Tatum and Pamela Brown reporting in CNN that a new government report finds national security agencies at risk in foreign-owned buildings: "The report by the Government Accountability Office, which was obtained by CNN and is due to be released later Monday, reveals that a number of FBI, Homeland Security, Secret Service and Drug Enforcement Agency offices across the country are housed in space leased from firms based in China and other nations. Experts told the GAO that the agencies could be vulnerable to espionage and cyber intrusions..."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Security