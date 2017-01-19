Home / Blogs

Must IETF, ICANN Stop Meeting in the U.S.?

  • Jan 30, 2017 11:00 AM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 577
Print Comment
By Dave Burstein
Dave Burstein

With Trump's "extreme vetting" extending to Pakistan and others, nearly all U.S. institutions with a global reach will be cut off from some members. Internet Society Board Member Walid Al-Saqaf, from Yemen, can't attend the IETF meeting next month in Chicago. Board Member Alice Munyua from Kenya may also have to skip the event. "There is a high threat from terrorism in Kenya," the British government reports. Kenyans likely will require extreme vetting. ICANN board member Kaveh Ranjbar, born in Iran, has also been appointed to the IETF Administrative Oversight Committee.

From now on, people from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and others will face, per Trump, "Extreme vetting. It's going to be very hard to come in. You're going to see. You're going to see. We're going to have extreme vetting in all cases. And I mean extreme. And we're not letting people in if we think there's even a little chance of some problem." Anyone from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan are blocked. New reports suggest the extreme vetting will apply to anyone with ties to countries with what he calls a terrorism problem. Egypt, Nigeria, and Mali face active insurgencies resulting in many casualties. So does India, both in Kashmir and West Bengal.

IETF has a "mandatory" requirement to include in site selection whether "Travel barriers to entry, e.g. visa requirements that can limit participation, are acceptable."

I doubt they will consider moving the March meeting from Chicago but the U.S. is under consideration for future meetings. There is an active discussion on the IETF.org mailing list. It's open, so anyone can read the comments and weigh in. If you do, be thoughtful and stay on topic. The IETF list is not the place to argue the merits of the Trump actions. What the IETF should do about the difficulties of members attending is pertinent.

Although not automatically excluded, "extreme vetting" and quite possibly exclusion will affect Cherine Chalaby, a citizen of Egypt on the ICANN board. Fellow Board member Khaled Koubaa is Tunisian and not necessarily unable to enter the U.S. He has worked actively with Internet organizations across the Arab world, including some in the excluded countries. That's almost certain to raise issues if he wants to enter America.

The violence in Israel and Palestine has taken thousands of lives in recent years, which would place the territory on any list of where "terrorism" is significant. The Internet Society has a strong chapter in Palestine, whose members will have difficulty coming to events in the U.S.


Readers should know the bias of a reporter. I'm Jewish, a grandson of immigrants. When I was young, my mother told me of the voyage of the Saint Louis (pictured) to help me understand what I might face in life. She also told me about Father Coughlin, a strong supporter of America's First. In the event, I've been lucky. As far as I know, antisemitism hasn't had a big effect on my life.

By Dave Burstein, Editor, DSL Prime. Dave Burstein has edited DSL Prime and written about broadband and Internet TV for a decade.

Related topics: ICANN, Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation

 
   
WEEKLY WRAP — Get CircleID's Weekly Summary Report by Email:
Print Comment

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Nuking Silicon Valley

  • Jan 28, 2017
  • Comments: 0

The International Telecommunication Union and the Trump Administration

  • Jan 25, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Luddites of the 21st Century Unite, Revisited

  • Jan 25, 2017
  • Comments: 0

FAKE45: Trump Administration Illegitimacy Under International Law

  • Jan 22, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Help Us Answer: What Will the Internet Look Like in 10 Years?

  • Jan 19, 2017
  • Comments: 2
View More

Related News

Internet Society CEO: We are Deeply Troubled by Unprecedented U.S. Entry Bans

  • Jan 30, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Executive Order and the New Date Privacy Rights of Non-US Citizens

  • Jan 30, 2017
  • Comments: 0

CADNA Returns to Lobby for Stronger Cybersquatting Laws

  • Jan 23, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Trump Expected to Name FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai as Chairman

  • Jan 21, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Outgoing FCC Chairman Warns Republicans Against Overturning Net Neutrality

  • Jan 21, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Michele Neylon Appointed Chair Elect of i2Coalition

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Afilias Chairman Jonathan Robinson Wins ICANN's 2016 Leadership Award at ICANN 57

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

Domain Management Handbook from MarkMonitor

US Court Grants DCA Trust's Motion for Preliminary Injunction on .Africa gTLD

United States Court Has Granted an Interim Relief for DCA Trust on .Africa gTLD

Dyn Weighs In On Whois

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 3,666

Season's Greetings - 2015 End of Year Message from DotConnectAfrica

"The Market Has No Morality" Sophia Bekele Speaks on Business Ethics and Accountability

Dyn Comments on ICG Proposal for IANA Transition

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 5,166

Independent Review Panel Favored DotConnectAfrica Trust Against ICANN Ruling Over .Africa Domain

TLD Security, Spec 11 and Business Implications

ICANN Business Constituency Elects Elisa Cooper of MarkMonitor as Chair

ICANN's Registry Audits Begin Next Week. Are You Prepared?

DotConnectAfrica on "CONNECTing the Dots: Options for Future Action" at UNESCO, Paris

IBCA Presentation to ICANN GAC on Protection of Geographic Names in New gTLDs

Season's Greetings - 2014 End of Year Message from DotConnectAfrica

Domain Name .Africa Faces Hurdles - Q&A with Sophia Bekele

Video Interviews from ICANN 51 in Los Angeles

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 7,319
View More

Sponsored Topics

Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
Port25

Email

Sponsored by
Port25
View All Topics