Ransomware Crime Bill Goes into Effect in the State of California

  • Jan 04, 2017 11:13 AM PST
By CircleID Reporter

As of January 1, the delivery of ransomware is illegal in California as per Senate Bill 1137 going into effect. Cyrus Farivar reporting in Ars Technica: "The new law was signed in September 2016, but it did not take effect until earlier this week in America's most populous state. The maximum penalty for ransomware usage will be four years in state prison. Wyoming became the first state to pass a similar statute in 2014. ... According to the FBI, ransomware payouts in the United States jumped from $25 million in all of 2015 to over $209 million in just the first quarter of 2016."

Comments

