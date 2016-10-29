Home / Blogs

Confusing New gTLDs

  • Dec 23, 2016 11:46 AM PST
  Comments: 2
By Jean Guillon
Choosing the right domain name is like choosing a Trademark, it has to be taken seriously because it is a long time image investment.

If new gTLDs have brought new options to those in charge of creating a name (precision, availability, novelty) and registering its (their) domain name(s), they also brought the possibility to make a terrible mistake when choosing the right extension for a domain name.

First, I would suggest to take a look at the list of "Singular versus Plural new gTLDs” and wonder:

  • What if I someone else buys (and starts to use) my exact same domain name in its plural version?
  • If I buy both domain names (one to use and one to redirect): what will be the trend in 5 years? Am I sure that I am making the right choice to use the plural version of the extension or should I use the singular one?

Second — and this one takes time — I'd suggest to carefully check the complete list of new gTLD applications by alphabetical order.

The same applies for Trademarks who will start to, or have started to, use their .BRAND new gTLD. Some strings can be the same with just one letter added. What happens if someone sends an email to Aigo Digital Technology Co,Ltd. (.AIGO new gTLD) and forgets the last "O"? The email could just never be received, because it was sent to a complete different company: American International Group, Inc. (owner of the .AIG new gTLD).

This is my list of confusing new gTLDs:

.AIG & .AIGO
.ART & .ARTE
.AUDI & .AUDIBLE - .AUDI & .AUDIO
.AUTO & .AUTOS
.BBC & .BBT
.BCG & .BCN
.BET & .BID
.BING & .BINGO
.BMW & .BMW
.BOM & .BOO
.BOO & .BOOK
.BOOK & .BOOKING
.BOT & .BOX
.BUILD & .BUILDERS (& .CONSTRUCTION)
.BUY & .PAY
.CAB & .TAXI
.CAB & .CEB - .CAB & .CEB
.CAFE & .COFFEE
.CAL & .CALL
.CAM & .CAB & .CAL & .CAR & .COM
.CAM & .CAMERA (& .WEBCAM)
.CAM & .CAMP
.CAR & .CARE & .CARS
.CASA & .CASE & .CASH
.CBA & .CBN & .CBS - .CBA & .CFA
.CEB & .CEO
.CFA & .CFD
.CHANEL & .CHANNEL
.CITI & .CITIC - .CITI & .CITY
.CLINIC & .CLINIQUE
.COUPON & .COUPONS
.CPA & .CBA & .CFA
.CRS & .CARS - .CRS & .CSC
.DATE & .DATA - .DATE & .DATING
.DEAL & .DEALS & .DEALER
.DENTAL & .DENTIST
.DOCS & .DOCTOR
.DOG & .DOT
.ECO & .CEO
.EMAIL & .MAIL
.ENGINEER & .ENGINEERING
.FAN & .FANS
.FARM & .FARMERS
.FILM & .MOVIE (see here also)
.FINANCE & .FINANCIAL
.FISH & .FISHING
.FIT & .FITNESS
.FLORIST & .FLOWERS
.FORSALE & .SALE
.FOOTBALL & .FUTBOL & .SOCCER
.FOX & .BOX
.FUN & .FUND
.GAL & .GAP & .GAY
.GAME & .GAMES & .JUEGOS
.GIFT & .GIFTS
.GIVES & .GIVING
.GMO & .GMX - .GMO & .GOO
.GOO & .GOOG
.GOOG & .GOOGLE
.GOLD & .GOLF
.GOP & .GOT
.GRATIS & .FREE
.HEALTH & .HEALTHCARE
.HOME & .HOMES (& .MAISON & .HAUS)
.HOST & .HOSTING
.HOT & .HOW - .HOT & .HOST
.ICE & .ICU
.IMMO & .IMMOBILIEN & .REALESTATE (see here also)
.INC & .ING & .INK
.INSURE & .INSURANCE
.IST & .ISTANBUL
.JCB & .JCP
.JETZT & .NOW
.JLC & .JLL
.JMP & .JCP
.JOT & .JOY - .JOT & .GOT
.KIA & .KID & .KIM
.KID & .KIDS
.KRD & .KRED
.LAW & .LAT - .LAW & .LEGAL
.LIVE & .LIVING
.LLC & .LLP
.LOAN & .LOANS
.LOTTE & .LOTTO
.LTD & .LTDA
.LUXE & .LUXURY
.MAIF & .MAIL
.MAN & .MAP - .MAN & .MEN
.MARKET & .MARKETS
.MEN & .MENU & .MEO & .MED
.MED & .MEDICAL
.MINT & .MIT
.MOBILE & .MOBILY - .MOBILE & .PHONE & .MOBI (legacy TLD) & .TEL (legacy TLD)
.MODA & .FASHION
.MOE & .MOI & .MOM & .MOV
.MOTO & MOTORCYCLES
.MOV & .MOVIE
.MTN & .MTR
.NAB & .NBA
.NET (legacy TLD) & .NETWORK
.NEW & .NEWS
.NEW & .NOW & .NEC (&.NET)
.NISSAN & .NISSAY
.NRA & .NRW
.ONE & .ONG & .ONL
.PARS & .PARIS - .PARS & .PARTS
.PARTS & .PARTY
.PHOTO & .PHOTOS & .PHOTOGRAPHY &.PICS & .PICTURES
.PIN & .PID - .PIN & .PING
.PING & .PINK
.PROD & .PRODUCTIONS - .PROD & .PROF
.PROPERTIES & .PROPERTY
.REALESTATE & .REALTY
.RED & .REN - .RED & .READ
.RENT & .REIT - .RENT & REN - .RENT & .RENTALS
.REST & .RESTAUTANT
.REVIEW & .REVIEWS
.RIL & .RIO & .RIL
.ROCHER & .ROCKS
.SAFE & .SALE & .SAVE - .SAFE & .SAFETY & .SECURE & .SECURITY
.SAP & .SAPO - .SAP & .SAS
.SBI & SBS - .SBI & .SKI
.SCA & .SCB
.SCHOOL & .SCHULE
.SCOR & .SCOT
.SES & .SEW & .SEX
.SEX & .SEXY
.SHOP & .SHOPPING (& .BOUTIQUE & .TIENDA) - .SHOP & .SHOW
.SITE & .WEBSITE & .ONLINE & .WEB
.SKI & .SKIN - .SKI & .SKY
.SONG & .SONY
.SPORT & .SPOT
.SRL & .SRT
.STORAGE & .STORE
.SUPPLIES & .SUPPLY
.SWATCH & .WATCH & .WATCHES
.TAX & .TAB - .TAX & .TAXI
.TATTOO & .INK
.TECH & .TECHNOLOGY
.THEATER & .THEATRE
.TOWN & .CITY
.TRADE & .TRADING
.TRAVELERS & .TRAVEL (legacy TLD) & .VIAJES & .VOYAGE
.UBS & .UPS
.VACATIONS & .HOLIDAY
.VIG & .VIN & .VIP
.VIN & .WINE
.VISA & .VISTA - .VISA & .VIVA
.VIVA & .VIVO
.VOTE & .VOTING & .VOTO
.WEB & .WEBS & .WEBSITE - .WEB & .WED
.WED & .WEDDING
.WIEN & .WIN & .WINE
.WORK & .WORKS
.WTX & .WTF

As you can see, the list is long and I added translations of most TLDs but IDNs (since I don't understand most of them). For example, the .CATHOLIC new gTLD was just delegated in other languages and IDNs. These were not included in that list. This list will be completed at Jovenet Consulting if necessary.

By Jean Guillon, New generic Top-Level Domains' specialist. More blog posts from Jean Guillon can also be read here.

Comments

Several Are Especially Problematic Max Menius  –  Dec 23, 2016 6:56 PM PST

An interesting list, Jean. And caution is indeed justified when opting for a TLD that is nearly identical or similar to another. From the list, these are especially troublesome:

.auto and .autos
.cab and .taxi
.cam and .camera and .webcam
.loan and .loans
.market and .markets
.photo and .photos

The singular/plural dilemma (ex. photo/photos) is the worst of all these scenarios. A company should never acquire & launch just one without obtaining an exact match of the other. That being said, if a company can acquire a matching pair and the tld's are a good fit for the company's focus, then the company should be able to confidently move forward.

"Acquire them all" Jean Guillon  –  Dec 24, 2016 3:46 AM PST

In terms of security, I believe that it makes sense to acquire them all (when they are not a .BRAND). The problem is that an end-user is often not aware about their existence. I will update the list in the future.

View All Topics