China Shuts Down Thousands of Websites for 'Harmful', Obscene Content

"China takes action on thousands of websites for 'harmful', obscene content," Reuters reports: "China has shut down or 'dealt with' thousands of websites for sharing 'harmful' erotic or obscene content since April, the state's office for combating pornography and illegal publications announced on Thursday. The office said 2,500 websites were prosecuted or shut down and more than 3 million 'harmful' posts were deleted in eight months up to December during a drive to 'purify' the internet in China and protect youth, the official Xinhua news agency reported."

