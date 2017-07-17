EFF Cautions Against Unfair TLD Policies, Offers Advice on Choosing New gTLDs for Best Protection

In a white paper released on Thursday, EFF has warned domain registrants against unfair policies set by new TLD registries and offers ways to minimize exposure to trademark bullying. The white paper titled, "Which Internet registries offer the best protection for domain owners?” also touches on how some domain name registries and registrars do a better job of privacy protections. From the paper: "Unfortunately, the Trademark Clearinghouse admits many questionable entries into its database, with the result that legitimate domain registrants are prevented from registering domains during the sunrise period, or are needlessly frightened away from doing so during the subsequent Claims period. ... As if this were not enough, some registries have gone above and beyond what ICANN requires by providing yet more power to brand owners. ... For better protection against trademark bullies, you should generally avoid registering your domain in any of the new gTLD..."

