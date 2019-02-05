Domain Registrars Given a Six-Month Deadline to Implement Registration Data Access Protocol (RDAP)

ICANN issued an industry-wide six-month deadline for the deployment of the Registration Data Access Protocol (RDAP) — a replacement for the WHOIS protocol. Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite: "Registration Data Access Protocol fulfills the same function as Whois, but it's got better support for internationalization and, importantly given imminent work on Whois privacy, tiered access to data. ... The registries and registrars knew it was coming and told ICANN this week that they're happy for the 180-day implementation deadline to come into effect." Domain registries and registrars are required to implement an RDAP service by 26 August 2019, says ICANN.
