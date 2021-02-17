PIR Launches New Institute to Combat DNS Abuse

|
Public Interest Registry (PIR), the non-profit operator of the .org top-level domain, today launched the DNS Abuse Institute, a centralized effort to combat DNS Abuse. In its news release, PIR said the Institute "will bring together leaders in the anti-abuse space to fund research, publish recommended practices, share data, and provide tools to identify and report DNS Abuse." More from today's announcement:
— "As part of this initiative, the Institute is forming an advisory council with expert representation from interested stakeholders across issues related to DNS Abuse."
— "The DNS Abuse Institute will focus on three foundational areas—innovation, collaboration and education."
— The Institute will hold its first forum this spring featuring anti-abuse experts – State of DNS Abuse: Trends from the last three years and current landscape, Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 16:00-17:30 UTC
To post your comments, please login or create an account.
Sponsored byWhoisXML API
Sponsored byThreat Intelligence Platform
Sponsored byAfilias
Sponsored byAppdetex
Sponsored byAfilias
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byIPv4.Global
Be the first to post a comment!