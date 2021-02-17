Home / News

PIR Launches New Institute to Combat DNS Abuse

By CircleID Reporter
  • February 17, 2021, 10:48 am PST
Public Interest Registry (PIR), the non-profit operator of the .org top-level domain, today launched the DNS Abuse Institute, a centralized effort to combat DNS Abuse. In its news release, PIR said the Institute "will bring together leaders in the anti-abuse space to fund research, publish recommended practices, share data, and provide tools to identify and report DNS Abuse." More from today's announcement:

— "As part of this initiative, the Institute is forming an advisory council with expert representation from interested stakeholders across issues related to DNS Abuse."

— "The DNS Abuse Institute will focus on three foundational areas—innovation, collaboration and education."

— The Institute will hold its first forum this spring featuring anti-abuse experts – State of DNS Abuse: Trends from the last three years and current landscape, Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 16:00-17:30 UTC

By CircleID Reporter – CircleID's internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us. Visit Page

Comments

Add Your Comments

