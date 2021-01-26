Home / News

Alphabet to Shut down Loon, its Balloon Based Internet Access Project

By CircleID Reporter
  • January 26, 2021, 12:35 pm PST
  • Views: 329
  • Add Comment

Photo: X - The Moonshot Factory

Despite several groundbreaking technical achievements over the past nine years, Google's parent company Alphabet has decided to end the Loon project. The company said the road to commercial viability has proven much longer and riskier than hoped.

While Loon remained an experimental project for many years, last year it started to move into more practical operations. In July 2020, Loon announced it had begun providing commercial service in parts of Kenya, using about 35 balloons to offer service over a region of nearly 50,000 square kilometers.

Astro Teller, head of X, the advanced projects or "moonshot factory" division of Alphabet, says some of Loon's technology will live on in its other projects such as Taara. "This team is currently working with partners in Sub-Saharan Africa to bring affordable, high-speed internet to unconnected and under-connected communities starting in Kenya."

By CircleID Reporter – CircleID's internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us. Visit Page

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Comments

 Be the first to post a comment!

Add Your Comments

 To post your comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Cybercrime

Sponsored byThreat Intelligence Platform

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Brand Protection

Sponsored byAppdetex

Whois

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics