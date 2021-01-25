Home / Blogs

Nominations Open for Public Interest Registry (PIR) Board of Directors

By Dan York Author and Speaker on Internet technologies - and on staff of Internet Society

Would you be interested in helping guide the future of the Public Interest Registry (PIR), the non-profit operator of the .ORG, .NGO and .ONG domains? Or do you know of someone who would be a good candidate? If so, the Internet Society is seeking nominations for four positions on the PIR Board of Directors. The nomination deadline is Monday, February 16, 2021, at 18:00 UTC.

More information about the positions and the required qualifications can be found at: https://www.internetsociety.org/pir/call-for-nominations/

As noted on that page:

The Internet Society is now accepting nominations for the Board of Directors of the Public Interest Registry (PIR). PIR's business is to manage the international registry of .org, .ngo, and .ong domain names, as well as associated Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs).

In 2021 there are four positions opening on the PIR Board. The appointed directors will serve staggered terms, with half appointed to two year terms and half to three year terms, with terms beginning mid-year in 2021.

As Internet Society Trustee Ted Hardie wrote in a post, prior board or senior executive experience is preferred. All directors must have an appreciation for PIR's Mission and the potential impact of PIR decisions on the customers of PIR and the global community served by .ORG and the other TLDs PIR operates. Directors must be able to read and understand a balance sheet, as well as read and communicate effectively in the English language.

If you are interested in being considered as a candidate, or know of someone who should be considered, please see the form to submit near the bottom of the nomination info page.

By Dan York, Author and Speaker on Internet technologies - and on staff of Internet Society

