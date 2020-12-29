Home / News

Donuts Completes the Acquisition of Afilias

By CircleID Reporter
  • December 29, 2020, 1:49 pm PST
Donuts stated today that it has completed the acquisition of Afilias that was announced on November 19. Donuts' CEO Akram Atallah says the company is now ready to begin the integration plan promising minimal disruptions to customers. "We expect no changes in the short term, and ample notice on any changes that are decided. Security, stability and reliability continue to be our top priorities," he added. Ram Mohan, Afilias' Chief Operating Officer: "Together we look forward to delivering promising new technologies and best practices to our registry clients, registrars, employees and the entire domain community."

