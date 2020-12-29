Home / News

DNSSEC Now Deployed in all Generic Top-Level Domains, Says ICANN

By CircleID Reporter
  • December 29, 2020, 2:05 pm PST
The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers organization (ICANN org) announced that all of the current 1,195 generic top-level domains (gTLDs) have deployed Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC).

Why it's important: "DNSSEC allows registrants to digitally sign information they put into the Domain Name System (DNS). This protects consumers by ensuring that DNS data that has been corrupted, either accidentally or maliciously, doesn't reach them."

More work ahead: ICANN will be putting its focus on country code top-level domains that have not yet DNSSEC-signed to their zones.

By CircleID Reporter

