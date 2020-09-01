ICANN Introduces Pandemic Internet Access Reimbursement Program

|
The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) on Monday announced its Pandemic Internet Access Program Pilot for the upcoming ICANN69 meetings. The pilot program will offer community members with limited Internet capacity financial assistance to increase their Internet bandwidth during this remote public meeting. ICANN says the services must be rendered by a business entity or Internet service provider, specifically for Internet or cellular data service. Interested community members must apply in advance of ICANN69. The application deadline is Friday, 2 October 2020, at 23:59 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). The application is available here.
To post your comments, please login or create an account.
Sponsored byAfilias
Sponsored byWhoisXML API
Sponsored byAppdetex
Sponsored byThreat Intelligence Platform
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byIPv4.Global
Sponsored byAfilias
Be the first to post a comment!