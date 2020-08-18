China Accuses Washington of Damaging Global Trade With Huawei Sanctions

Today, China accused Washington of damaging global trade with sanctions against the tech giant Huawei and says it will protect Chinese companies. "Huawei Technologies Ltd. is at the center of a worsening row between Washington and Beijing over technology and security. U.S. officials say Huawei is a security risk, which the company denies, and are lobbying European and other allies to avoid its technology as they upgrade to next-generation networks." (AP) On Monday, the U.S. expanded previous bans set in May to restrict Huawei's ability to use American software and technology to manufacture semiconductors or chips.