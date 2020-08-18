China Accuses Washington of Damaging Global Trade With Huawei Sanctions

|
Today, China accused Washington of damaging global trade with sanctions against the tech giant Huawei and says it will protect Chinese companies. "Huawei Technologies Ltd. is at the center of a worsening row between Washington and Beijing over technology and security. U.S. officials say Huawei is a security risk, which the company denies, and are lobbying European and other allies to avoid its technology as they upgrade to next-generation networks." (AP) On Monday, the U.S. expanded previous bans set in May to restrict Huawei's ability to use American software and technology to manufacture semiconductors or chips.
