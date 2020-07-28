Google Announces New Subsea Cable Running Between U.S., U.K. And Spain

Google announces the Grace Hopper subsea cable / July 28, 2020

This morning Google announced a new subsea cable that will link the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain. The cable named "Grace Hopper" after an American computer science pioneer Grace Brewster Murray Hopper will be the new addition to Google's other subsea cables, Curie, Dunant and Equiano connecting far-flung continents along the ocean floor. The company says: "Grace Hopper cable will be one of the first new cables to connect the U.S. and U.K. since 2003, increasing capacity on this busy global crossroads and powering Google services like Meet, Gmail and Google Cloud. It also marks our first investment in a private subsea cable route to the U.K., and our first-ever route to Spain." Also noted: This cable uses 16 fiber pairs incorporating novel optical fiber switching that Google says will have increased reliability in global communications and enable it to better move traffic around outages.