UK Bans Huawei 5G Equipment, Also Orders 5G Kit to Be Removed From UK Networks by 2027

By CircleID Reporter

All mobile providers in the UK will be banned from buying new Huawei 5G equipment after 31 December and ordered to remove all the Chinese firm's 5G kit from their networks by 2027. The move follows the U.S. sanctions claiming Huawei poses a national security threat that the Chinese firm denies. UK Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden says the move will delay the UK's 5G rollout by a year, and the cumulative cost could reach £2B. "This has not been an easy decision, but it is the right one for the UK telecoms networks, for our national security and our economy, both now and indeed in the long run," Dowden told the House of Commons today. Huawei has called the action "Bad news for anyone in the UK with a mobile phone" and has threatened to "move Britain into the digital slow lane, push up bills and deepen the digital divide." More on this by BBC's Leo Kelion.

By CircleID Reporter – CircleID's internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us. Visit Page

