Why You Shouldn't Believe Network Speed Tests

The media is filled with hyperbolic claims that "Our network is the fastest!"
And there are many so-called "Speed Test" tools available on the Internet. Most are easily run in a web browser.
Should you trust those tools?
Not really.
The popular speed testing tools provide a very narrow and limited measure of network "speed."
It is quite possible that a network that is rated as "fast" could actually deliver poor results to many applications.
Why is this so?
Most speed test tools on the Internet run a limited regime of tests:
Some more sophisticated tools may add things like:
Some speed test tools use IPv4, some use IPv6, some use whatever the underlying web browser and IP stack chooses.
Network performance is highly related to the way that the devices on a network converse with one another.
For example:
UDP is vulnerable to many network phenomena such as IP fragmentation, highly variable latency/jitter, packet loss, or alteration of the sequence of packets (i.e., the sender sends packets A, B, and C, the receiver gets them in the order B, C, A.), etc.
TCP, on the other hand, although reliable, may withhold delivering data to the receiver while it internally tries to deal with packet losses, changes in end-to-end latency, and network congestion.
The bandwidth number generated by most speed test tools is based on World-Wide-Web HTTP GET (upload) and HTTP POST (download) transactions. These are bulk transfers of large amounts of data over TCP connections.
Bandwidth numbers based on TCP bulk transfers tend to be good indicators of how long it may take to download a large web page. But those numbers can be weak indicators of performance for more interactive applications (e.g. Zoom).
Moreover, TCP tries to be a good citizen on the network by trying hard to avoid contributing to network congestion. TCP contains several algorithms that kick in when a new connection is started and when congestion is perceived. These algorithms cause the sending TCP stack to reduce its transmission rate and slowly creep back up to full speed. This means that each new TCP connection begins with a "slow start." In addition, any lost packets or changes in perceived round-trip time may send the sending TCP stack into its congestion avoidance regime during which traffic flows will be reduced.
Modern web pages tend to be filled with large numbers of subsidiary references. Each of those tends to engender a Domain Name System lookup (UDP) and a fresh TCP connection (each with its own slow start penalty.) As a consequence, modern web page performance is often not so much limited by network bandwidth but more by protocol algorithms and network round-trip times.
Unfortunately, a full measure of the quality and speed of a network path includes a large number of often obtuse numbers.
Users are somewhat limited in their ability to control protocols and applications.
The user can check the following things:
Speed test tools tend to give an optimistic report of how a network behaves for a highly constrained number of applications. Similarly, many network developers test their code only under optimal laboratory conditions.
There are tools available to developers so that they can assure that their code and products are robust and behave well in the face of inevitable sub-optimal network conditions.
Most of these tools come under the heading of "network emulators." These effectively act as a bothersome man-in-the-middle, delaying some packets, tossing others, perhaps re-sequencing packets, or even duplicating them.
Network Emulators come in a variety of capabilities and accuracies:
There are also mathematical emulators. Those are more for those who are designing large networks and want to perform queueing theory analysis of how that network might perform if new links are added or removed.
