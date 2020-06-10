9th Registration Operations Workshop (ROW), June 16th, 2020, Online

|
The Registration Operations Workshop (ROW) was conceived as an informal industry conference that would provide a forum for discussion of the technical aspects of registration operations in the domain name system and IP addressing.
The 9th ROW will be held online on Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 at 13h00-16h00 UTC. The agenda is:
The attendance is free but registration is required to get the Zoom URL and credentials.
The ROW Series workshops are sponsored by Verisign and ICANN.
To post your comments, please login or create an account.
Sponsored byAfilias
Sponsored byAppdetex
Sponsored byAfilias
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byWhoisXML API
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byThreat Intelligence Platform
Be the first to post a comment!