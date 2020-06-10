Home / Blogs

9th Registration Operations Workshop (ROW), June 16th, 2020, Online

By Marc Blanchet Internet Network Engineer and Consultant

The Registration Operations Workshop (ROW) was conceived as an informal industry conference that would provide a forum for discussion of the technical aspects of registration operations in the domain name system and IP addressing.

The 9th ROW will be held online on Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 at 13h00-16h00 UTC. The agenda is:

  • Panel: DNS Privacy and Encryption
  • An Architecture overview of APNIC's RDAP deployment to cloud
  • Deprecating jCard in RDAP: why and how
  • i.whoswho - Whois/RDAP lookup for mere mortals
  • EPP Extension: Registry Maintenance
  • The Biggest Obstacle for Innovating with New TLDs
  • Drone Remote Identification Protocol (DRIP) Use Cases

The attendance is free but registration is required to get the Zoom URL and credentials.

The ROW Series workshops are sponsored by Verisign and ICANN.

