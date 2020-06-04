SpaceX Launches Another Batch of 60 Starlink Internet Satellites

On Wednesday, June 3 at 9:25 p.m. EDT, SpaceX launched its eighth Starlink mission. Falcon 9 lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. (Photo: SapceX)

SpaceX launched its eighth Starlink mission via the Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday, carrying 60 more satellites for its Internet satellite constellation, bringing the total in operation on orbit to 480.

What's different this time: Wednesday's launch was the first Starlink satellite with a deployable visor to block sunlight from hitting the brightest spots of the spacecraft, according to the company. This measure is in response to the opposition from the astronomical community concerned with the increasing number of satellites (in particular by SpaceX ), with their sun reflections disrupting scientific observations with terrestrial telescopes. In January, SpaceX also launched another experimental satellite with a dark coating to reduce reflectivity.

For a deeper insight, read today's piece by Paul Budde and Fred Kappetijn: Hassle Over LEOs