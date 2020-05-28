Verisign Extends COVID-19 Wholesale Restore Fee Waiver

Verisign today announced that the waiver of the wholesale restore fee for .com and .net domain names is extended until August 1, 2020 at 03:59:59 UTC. Two months ago, Verisign, the operator of the .com and .net top-level domains, implemented a number of measures to respond to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic, which included a waiver for one-time wholesale restore fee of .com and .net domain names. This fee is charged to restore to active status a domain name registration, which has been deleted by a registrar. The company hopes that its domain name registrar partners will pass on these restore fee waivers to their customers.

