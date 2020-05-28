Home / News

Verisign Extends COVID-19 Wholesale Restore Fee Waiver

By CircleID Reporter

Verisign today announced that the waiver of the wholesale restore fee for .com and .net domain names is extended until August 1, 2020 at 03:59:59 UTC. Two months ago, Verisign, the operator of the .com and .net top-level domains, implemented a number of measures to respond to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic, which included a waiver for one-time wholesale restore fee of .com and .net domain names. This fee is charged to restore to active status a domain name registration, which has been deleted by a registrar. The company hopes that its domain name registrar partners will pass on these restore fee waivers to their customers.

Also noted by Verisign:

  • We are also expanding the waiver of the wholesale restore fees to include the .cc, .tv, and .name TLDs, as well as our four Internationalized TLDs (IDN TLDs), the Hebrew, Korean and Japanese transliterations of .com and the Korean transliteration of .net.
  • Verisign estimate restore fee waivers have already saved several million dollars for registrants of all types, including hard-hit small businesses.

