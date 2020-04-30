ICANN Board Rejects the Proposed Sale of .ORG to Ethos Capital

ICANN Board has rejected the proposed change of control request for the transfer of PIR from the Internet Society (ISOC) to Ethos Capital. In a decision made on Thursday, the ICANN Board said: "withholding consent of the transfer of PIR from the Internet Society (ISOC) to Ethos Capital is reasonable, and the right thing to do," based on various factors that the Board believes will create unacceptable uncertainty for the future of .ORG, the third-largest gTLD registry. Factors mentioned include:

Enforcement of disputes: "The transaction, as proposed, relies on ICANN as a backstop for enforcement of disputes between the .ORG community and the registry operator in an untested manner."

The full Board resolutions are posted here on the ICANN website.