Recent Case in Federal Court Shows Inefficiencies of Anticybersquatting Consumer Protection Act

A recent case1 from a federal court in Kentucky shows why the Anticybersquatting Consumer Protection Act (15 U.S.C. 1125(d) — the "ACPA") can be — when compared to the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy ("UDRP”) — a relatively inefficient way of resolving a domain name dispute.
Defendant was an infringer
Here is a quick rundown of the facts. Defendant owned a business directly competitive to plaintiff ServPro. Plaintiff had used its mark and trade dress since the 1960's. Defendant set up a website that used plaintiff's color scheme, bought Google AdWords that triggered ads showing plaintiff's mark, and registered a domain name identical to plaintiff's mark — servpro.click. These facts supported the court's entry of summary judgment in plaintiff's favor on the question of trademark infringement. But the court got hung up on the ACPA claim because of some hard-to-believe facts the defendant put forward.
What the ACPA requires
The ACPA requires a plaintiff to prove bad faith intent to profit from the disputed domain name. And it gives courts a list of nine things that a court can consider, if it wants to, in determining this bad faith. In other words, this list is not the be-all and end-all guide for determining ACPA bad faith. Here are the nine things:
The court's decision on cybersquatting
The court found that factors I through IV and IX weighed in plaintiff's favor. But the court denied summary judgment because it found there to be a genuine dispute as to factor V, namely, that defendant had an intent to divert plaintiff's customers.
Defendant asserted that he did not purchase the servpro.click domain name with the intent to divert customers away from plaintiff for defendant's own commercial gain. Instead, he alleged that he registered the disputed domain name to collect information and perform analytical research for running Google AdWords. He also alleges that the website the domain name pointed to did not advertise that it was ServPro, and the contact information on the website pointed to his personal cellphone. And he alleged that when answering calls made to that number, he identified himself as affiliated with his company and never identified himself as affiliated with plaintiff.
It must have been difficult for the court to deny summary judgment in a situation where the facts alleged are so hard to believe. A court's role at the summary judgment stage, however, is not to weigh the evidence, but merely to determine whether there is a factual issue for trial. The time for really ascertaining the truth of defendant's assertions will come later.
Was the ACPA too cumbersome for this case?
In any event, the fact that these flimsy arguments remained alive this far into expensive litigation underscores how federal litigation is often the more cumbersome alternative to resolving domain name disputes. The marshaling of evidence, briefing and argument in federal court can easily rack up six-figures in attorney's fees and costs. And even after that effort, the summary judgment standard provides little assurance that a party arguing against thin facts will get relief at this stage. Had this domain name dispute been heard under the UDRP instead, one would guess plaintiff's arguments might have had more success.
1 ServPro Intellectual Property, Inc. v. Blanton, 2020 WL 1666121 (W.D. Ky. April 3, 2020)
