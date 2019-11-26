Stay informed about the acquisition of Public Interest Registry

GoDaddy Acquires Neustar's Domain Name Registry Business

  • Apr 06, 2020 5:36 PM PDT
Neustar, Inc. today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with GoDaddy Inc. to sell its domain name registry business. This transaction enables Neustar to focus on its marketing, risk, communications, and security businesses said Neustar President and Chief Executive Officer, Charlie Gottdiener. The acquisition will make GoDaddy both a domain name wholesaler (registry) and a retailer (registrar) potentially raising concerns over conflict of interest. GoDaddy has addressed the issue by stating that it "will strictly adhere to a governance model that maintains independence between the GoDaddy registry and registrar businesses." This is not entirely unique as other companies in the industry also own both registries and registrars, notes Andrew Allemann of Domain Name Wire. He adds: "Rightside (now part of Donuts) was a top level domain registry that owned domain registrars Enom and Name.com. The company used its registrars as a testing ground for new tools and campaigns, and then shared some of the technology it developed with other registrars." The deal is expected to close in Q2 2020.

Related topics: Domain Names, Registry Services
