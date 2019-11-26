Public Interest Registry, ICANN Agree to Extend Deadline on Review of Proposed Acquisition of .ORG

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and Public Interest Registry (PIR) today announced that they have mutually agreed to extend ICANN's time to review PIR's submissions to April 20th. PIR has also issued a statement regarding the announcement which states the following:

"PIR has engaged extensively with the .ORG Community over the past month. We participated in multiple community engagements, joined the public fora at ICANN's meeting last week, and recently completed a public consultation process. This week's decision by Ethos Capital to further strengthen the voluntary, legally-enforceable Public Interest Commitment (PIC) and the .ORG Stewardship Council in response to the comments we received, we believe, affirms Ethos' intention of being a good steward of the domain. To ensure ICANN and the California Attorney General's office, with which we have been communicating, have the time they need to address any outstanding questions regarding the transaction, especially in light of current events, we have agreed to an ICANN deadline extension to April 20th. We look forward to ICANN's decision by this date."