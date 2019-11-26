Stay informed about the acquisition of Public Interest Registry

by Ethos Capital

Home / News I have a News Tip

Public Interest Registry, ICANN Agree to Extend Deadline on Review of Proposed Acquisition of .ORG

By CircleID Reporter
  • Mar 18, 2020 1:20 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 65

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and Public Interest Registry (PIR) today announced that they have mutually agreed to extend ICANN's time to review PIR's submissions to April 20th. PIR has also issued a statement regarding the announcement which states the following:

"PIR has engaged extensively with the .ORG Community over the past month. We participated in multiple community engagements, joined the public fora at ICANN's meeting last week, and recently completed a public consultation process. This week's decision by Ethos Capital to further strengthen the voluntary, legally-enforceable Public Interest Commitment (PIC) and the .ORG Stewardship Council in response to the comments we received, we believe, affirms Ethos' intention of being a good steward of the domain. To ensure ICANN and the California Attorney General's office, with which we have been communicating, have the time they need to address any outstanding questions regarding the transaction, especially in light of current events, we have agreed to an ICANN deadline extension to April 20th. We look forward to ICANN's decision by this date."

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Domain Names, ICANN, Registry Services
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Brand Protection

Sponsored byAppdetex

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybercrime

Sponsored byThreat Intelligence Platform

Whois

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

View All Topics

Stay informed about the acquisition of Public Interest Registry

by Ethos Capital