Broadband Companies Take Connectivity Pledge Amid COVID-19 Crisis

  • Mar 17, 2020 11:03 AM PDT
Broadband and telephone service providers of all sizes in the US have signed on to a "Keep Americans Connected Pledge" aimed at maintaining connectivity for citizens amid disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. For the next 60 days FCC has urged service providers to "(1) not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic; (2) waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and (3) open its Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them." Close to 80 companies have confirmed to take the pledge, according to FCC.

Related topics: Access Providers, Broadband, Telecom
