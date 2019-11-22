Over 50 Domain Operators in China Ask ICANN for Immediate Fee Waivers Due to Impact from Coronavirus

Over 50 domain name registries and registrars in China have sent a joint letter to ICANN requesting immediate consideration to remove the 2020 fees. The group says contracted parties in China, including staff, suppliers, and business counterparts, are all negatively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak on a much greater scale than in other countries and regions combined since January 2020. The letter adds: "Many of the staff members have been restrained from performing sales and support functions at the level they are required to. There are significant delays in collections, payments, and wire transfers. While we expect that the scale of 2019-nCoV could not go greater, the business growth estimate in 2020 has been jeopardized, and the time of recovery can be very long." In late January, ICANN implemented a unilateral travel ban on all flights to and from China as part of precautionary measures.