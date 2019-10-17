Home / News I have a News Tip

Firefox Starts the Roll Out of DNS Over HTTPS (DoH) by Default for US-Based Users

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 25, 2020 10:02 AM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 913

Firefox begins the rollout of encrypted DNS over HTTPS (DoH) by default for its US-based users. According to the company, the rollout will continue over the next few weeks to confirm that no major issues are discovered as this new protocol is enabled. "[U]nencrypted DNS is not only vulnerable to spying but is being exploited, and so we are helping the internet to make the shift to more secure alternatives," says Mozilla, the non-profit parent organization.

How it's done, Firefox explains: "We do this by performing DNS lookups in an encrypted HTTPS connection. This helps hide your browsing history from attackers on the network, helps prevent data collection by third parties on the network that ties your computer to websites you visit." (Mozilla)

The controversy: "Some internet engineers warn that DoH is a threat not just to people's privacy, but the stability of the Internet itself. And they have been met with counterclaims that they are out of touch and don't grasp how the Internet actually works in 2019." (CircleID)

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Cybersecurity, DNS, DNS Security, Web
