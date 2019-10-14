Israel's Entire Voter Registry Exposed, the Massive Data Leak Involves 6.5 Million Voters

Israel's entire voter registry was recently uploaded to a vulnerable voting management app which effectively left the data wide open for days. The exposed information includes names, identification numbers, phone numbers and addresses which could be accessed by any one from a web browser. "Developed and managed by a company called Feed-b, the Elector app is used by prime minister Netanyahu's party to contact voters with news and updates," reports Phil Muncaster in Infosecurity. "The problem stemmed from an API endpoint which was left exposed without a password, and a lack of two-factor authentication throughout the site." The leak was discovered and reported on Monday by Ran Bar-Zik, an Israeli-born frontend developer for Verizon Media, according to various sources.