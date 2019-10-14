Home / News I have a News Tip

Israel's Entire Voter Registry Exposed, the Massive Data Leak Involves 6.5 Million Voters

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 10, 2020 6:07 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 525

Israel's entire voter registry was recently uploaded to a vulnerable voting management app which effectively left the data wide open for days. The exposed information includes names, identification numbers, phone numbers and addresses which could be accessed by any one from a web browser. "Developed and managed by a company called Feed-b, the Elector app is used by prime minister Netanyahu's party to contact voters with news and updates," reports Phil Muncaster in Infosecurity. "The problem stemmed from an API endpoint which was left exposed without a password, and a lack of two-factor authentication throughout the site." The leak was discovered and reported on Monday by Ran Bar-Zik, an Israeli-born frontend developer for Verizon Media, according to various sources.

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Cybersecurity, Privacy
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Cybercrime

Sponsored byThreat Intelligence Platform

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Whois

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Brand Protection

Sponsored byAppDetex

View All Topics