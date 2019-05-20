Coronavirus Exposes China's Deep Surveillance State

Surveillance cameras in China can detect fevers with infrared cameras to an accuracy within 0.3℃ and recognize faces even if they are wearing masks. China is known for using the world's most sophisticated system of electronic surveillance, but the coronavirus epidemic has brought some of the technology in the county out of the shadows and furthered justification for sweeping methods of high tech social control. "Although there has been some anonymous grumbling on social media, for now Chinese citizens seem to be accepting the extra intrusion, or even embracing it, as a means to combat the health emergency," says Reuters.