Home / News I have a News Tip

Coronavirus Exposes China's Deep Surveillance State

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 07, 2020 4:37 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 723

Surveillance cameras in China can detect fevers with infrared cameras to an accuracy within 0.3℃ and recognize faces even if they are wearing masks. China is known for using the world's most sophisticated system of electronic surveillance, but the coronavirus epidemic has brought some of the technology in the county out of the shadows and furthered justification for sweeping methods of high tech social control. "Although there has been some anonymous grumbling on social media, for now Chinese citizens seem to be accepting the extra intrusion, or even embracing it, as a means to combat the health emergency," says Reuters.

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Privacy
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybercrime

Sponsored byThreat Intelligence Platform

Whois

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Brand Protection

Sponsored byAppDetex

View All Topics