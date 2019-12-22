Huawei Now One of China's Largest Software Companies

The latest report from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) shows Huawei at the top of the list of 100 largest software companies in China. On reflection, that's not surprising. Half of Huawei's business is now phones, where chief rival Apple has long considered itself a software company.

The great achievement of Huawei's phone division was to pull ahead of everyone in the quality of picture-taking. The hardware can be matched; Huawei's advantage comes from software.

The Hong Meng/Harmony operating system is more than just an Android replacement. It's already being used on TVs and IoT devices. Huawei's Cloud division is among the fastest-growing, requiring a massive investment in software.

The key performance improvements in telco networks are likely to come from software, not hardware. Massive MIMO and more spectrum are currently the key drivers, but the performance of today's wireless systems is again approaching Moore's Law limits.

Reconfiguring beams and coordinating cell sites has enormous potential, which Huawei has demonstrated at trade shows. The location of mobile users shifts very rapidly as people head home from schools and offices at the end of the day. In urban areas, a telco can adjust the overlapping cells to match the traffic demand.

Ultimately, the likely goal is a "no cell" network, constantly reconfigured for maximum efficiency. Huawei is spending heavily on the necessary software.