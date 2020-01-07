Y2038: It's a Threat

Last month, for the 20th anniversary of Y2K, I was asked about my experiences. (Short answer: there really was a serious potential problem, but disaster was averted by a lot of hard work by a lot of unsung programmers.) I joked that, per this T-shirt I got from a friend, the real problem would be on January 19, 2038, and 03:14:08 GMT.

Why might that date be such a problem?

On Unix-derived systems, including Linux and MacOS, time is stored internally as the number of seconds since midnight GMT, January 1, 1970, a time known as "the Epoch." Back when Unix was created, timestamps were stored in a 32-bit number. Well, like any fixed-size value, only a limited range of numbers can be stored in 32 bits: numbers from -2,147,483,648 to 2,147,483,647. (Without going into technical details, the first of those 32 bits is used to denote a negative number. The asymmetry in range is to allow for zero.)

I immediately got pushback: did I really think that 18 years hence, people would still be using 32-bit systems? Modern computers use 64-bit integers, which can allow for times up to 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 seconds since the Epoch. (What date is that? I didn't bother to calculate it, but it's about 292,271,023,045 years, a date that's well beyond when it is projected that the Sun will run out of fuel. I don't propose to worry about computer timestamps after that.)

It turns out, though, that just as with Y2K, the problems don't start when the magic date hits; rather, they start when a computer first encounters dates after the rollover point, and that can be a lot earlier. In fact, I just had such an experience.

A colleague sent me a file from his Windows machine; looking at the contents, I saw this.

$ unzip -l zipfile.zip

Archive: zipfile.zip

Length Date Time Name

——— ——— ———

2411339 01-01-2103 00:00 Anatomy…

——— ———

Look at that date: it's in the next century! (No, I don't know how that happened.) But when I looked at it after extracting on my computer, the date was well in the past:

$ ls -l Anatomy…

-rw-r-r-@ 1 smb staff 2411339 Nov 24 1966 Anatomy…

Huh?

After a quick bit of coding, I found that the on-disk modification time of the extracted file was 4,197,067,200 seconds since the Epoch. That's larger than the limit! But it's worse than that. I translated the number to hexadecimal (base 16), which computer programmers use as an easy way to display the binary values that computers use internally. It came to FA2A29C0 . (Since base 16 needs six more digits than our customary base 10, we use the letters A–F to represent them.) The first "F”, in binary, is 1111 . And the first of those bits is the so-called sign bit, the bit that tells whether or not the number is negative. The value of FA2A29C0 , if treated as a signed, 32-bit number, is -97,900,096, or about 3.1 years before the Epoch. Yup, that corresponds exactly to the November 24, 1966 date my system displayed. (Why should +4,197,067,200 come out to -97,900,096? As I indicated, that's moderately technical, but if you want to learn the gory details, the magic search phrase is "2's complement".)

So what happened? MacOS does use 64-bit time values, so there shouldn't have been a problem. But the " ls ” command (and the Finder graphical application) do do some date arithmetic. I suspect that there is old code that is using a 32-bit variable, thus causing the incorrect display.

For fun, I copied the zip file to a Linux system. It got it right, on extraction and display:

$ ls -l Anatomy…

-rw-r—r— 1 smb faculty 2411339 Jan 2 2103 Anatomy…

(Why January 2 instead of January 1? I don't know for sure; my guess is time zones.)

So: there are clearly some Y2038 bugs in MacOS today. In other words, we already have a problem. And I'm certain that these aren't the only ones, and that we'll be seeing more over the next 18 years.

Update: I should have linked to this thread about a more costly Y2038 incident.