Internet Society CEO Responds to Concerns Raised Over the .ORG Sale

Internet Society CEO Andrew Sullivan released a statement today in response to the recent concerns raised by the community with regards to the sale of Public Interest Registry (PIR), the .ORG operator, to Ethos Capital. He notes: "We truly believe that this transaction is good for all stakeholders because it allows PIR to invest in the registry and expand services for the benefit of all registrants, while also providing the Internet Society with a substantial endowment that ensures its ability to continue efforts to guarantee the Internet is for everyone." He adds: "I also want to address some other misconceptions about .ORG. Although .ORG has often been thought of as a 'home of non-profits,' the domain was not actually defined that way." Read Sullivan's full statement here.