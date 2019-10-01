Home / News I have a News Tip

Internet Society CEO Responds to Concerns Raised Over the .ORG Sale

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 26, 2019 11:14 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 550

Internet Society CEO Andrew Sullivan released a statement today in response to the recent concerns raised by the community with regards to the sale of Public Interest Registry (PIR), the .ORG operator, to Ethos Capital. He notes: "We truly believe that this transaction is good for all stakeholders because it allows PIR to invest in the registry and expand services for the benefit of all registrants, while also providing the Internet Society with a substantial endowment that ensures its ability to continue efforts to guarantee the Internet is for everyone." He adds: "I also want to address some other misconceptions about .ORG.  Although .ORG has often been thought of as a 'home of non-profits,' the domain was not actually defined that way." Read Sullivan's full statement here.

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Domain Names, Policy & Regulation, Registry Services
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Whois

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Cybercrime

Sponsored byThreat Intelligence Platform

View All Topics