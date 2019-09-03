Home / News I have a News Tip

Microsoft Announces Plans to Adopt DoH in Windows

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 18, 2019 8:17 PM PDT
Microsoft announced today its plans to adopt DNS over HTTPS (DoH) protocol in Windows and will also keep other options such as DNS over TLS (DoT) on the table for consideration. "[S]upporting encrypted DNS queries in Windows will close one of the last remaining plain-text domain name transmissions in common web traffic," noted company in a post." Microsft further notes: "For our first milestone, we'll start with a simple change: use DoH for DNS servers Windows is already configured to use. There are now several public DNS servers that support DoH, and if a Windows user or device admin configures one of them today, Windows will just use classic DNS (without encryption) to that server. However, since these servers and their DoH configurations are well known, Windows can automatically upgrade to DoH while using the same server."

Related topics: Cybersecurity, DNS, DNS Security
